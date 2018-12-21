Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased Hooker Furniture Corp (HOFT) stake by 3.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 12,188 shares as Hooker Furniture Corp (HOFT)’s stock declined 29.68%. The Pnc Financial Services Group Inc holds 310,920 shares with $10.51 million value, down from 323,108 last quarter. Hooker Furniture Corp now has $303.74 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $25.82. About 39,117 shares traded. Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) has declined 39.61% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HOFT News: 06/03/2018 – Chmn Toms Jr Gifts 875 Of Hooker Furniture Corp; 07/05/2018 – George Revington to Retire from Posts at Hooker Furniture, HMI; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hooker Furniture Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOFT); 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture Chief Operating Officer George Revington to Retire; 07/05/2018 – Boone and Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Meridian; 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture: Lee Boone, Douglas Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Merdian; 05/03/2018 Hooker Furniture Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Hooker Furniture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture 4Q EPS 75c; 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 6 analysts covering Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Matador Resources had 7 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Sunday, November 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, December 7 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 25 by SunTrust. The rating was upgraded by KLR Group on Friday, June 29 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Accumulate” rating on Wednesday, August 15 by Johnson Rice. See Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) latest ratings:

07/12/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $27 New Target: $21 Downgrade

25/11/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

03/10/2018 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform New Target: $43 Initiates Coverage On

25/09/2018 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $42 New Target: $35 Downgrade

20/08/2018 Broker: KLR Group Rating: Buy Old Target: $38 Terminates

15/08/2018 Broker: Johnson Rice Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Accumulate Old Target: $38 Downgrade

29/06/2018 Broker: KLR Group Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $28 New Target: $36 Upgrade

Since November 14, 2018, it had 25 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.08 million activity. Baribault Reynald bought $32,625 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Wednesday, November 28. $4,820 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by FORRESTER ROGERS JULIA P.. Shares for $244,000 were bought by STEWART KENNETH L.. Hairford Matthew V bought $22,270 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Tuesday, November 27. 2,000 Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares with value of $41,320 were bought by Foran Joseph Wm. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $9,915 was bought by Singleton Van H II. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $22,030 was made by Adams Craig N on Tuesday, November 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.08, from 2.3 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 24 investors sold Matador Resources Company shares while 74 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 100.27 million shares or 1.52% less from 101.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Com stated it has 34,793 shares. Advisory owns 87,389 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 16,117 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co holds 22,170 shares. 233,433 are held by First Trust Advisors L P. 92,948 were reported by Sei Co. Moreover, Advsr Asset Management has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 813 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 1.64 million shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com has 178 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Fmr Limited Co reported 0% stake. Boston Advsr Lc accumulated 9,550 shares. Blackrock owns 12.20M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 13,336 shares. Sfmg Ltd owns 33,422 shares.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It has a 9.43 P/E ratio. The firm primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas.

The stock decreased 5.43% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 2.56 million shares traded or 44.87% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 29.30% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND

Since June 21, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $95,908 activity. Boone Donald Lee also bought $33,895 worth of Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) on Friday, September 28. RYDER E LARRY had sold 2,693 shares worth $129,803. Delgatti Michael W sold $52,179 worth of stock or 1,064 shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) stake by 92,710 shares to 351,576 valued at $11.79M in 2018Q3. It also upped Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) stake by 19,230 shares and now owns 212,086 shares. Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) was raised too.

