Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 25.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 608,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $402.71 million, down from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $181.8. About 1.06 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500.

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Datasys Corp Com (ADS) by 42.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 11,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,654 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.13M, up from 27,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Datasys Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $154.99. About 71,111 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 22.99% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $301.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8,052 shares to 69,856 shares, valued at $10.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,440 shares, and cut its stake in Fluor Corp. (NYSE:FLR).

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $179.24 million activity. Pearson Bryan A sold 3,424 shares worth $793,231. HORN CHARLES L sold $3.73 million worth of stock.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57B for 29.90 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $17.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 609,239 shares to 616,652 shares, valued at $45.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $473,978 activity. On Friday, November 2 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $486,015 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 2,475 shares.