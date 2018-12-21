PolyOne (POL) EPS Estimated At $0.41; SOUPMAN (SOUPQ) Shorts Down By 89.09%

SOUPMAN INC (OTCMKTS:SOUPQ) had a decrease of 89.09% in short interest. SOUPQ’s SI was 600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 89.09% from 5,500 shares previously. The stock decreased 10.00% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0009. About shares traded. Soupman, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOUPQ) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) to report $0.41 EPS on January, 25.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. POL’s profit would be $32.73M giving it 16.78 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, PolyOne Corporation’s analysts see -33.87% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 700,594 shares traded or 38.04% up from the average. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 31.01% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.01% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 23/04/2018 – PolyOne Names Dr. David A. Jarus as Vice President, Research and Development; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY REPORTED GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.59; 13/03/2018 – Advanced Composite Materials from PolyOne Bringing Innovation and Sustainability to Transportation Industry; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 6%; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.68; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 19/04/2018 – DJ PolyOne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POL); 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –

Soupman, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells soups in the United States. The company has market cap of $273,123. It markets and sells its products to grocery chains, school systems, and franchisees under The Original Soupman brand name. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also franchises Original Soupman restaurants and mobile unit; and other high-traffic locations, such as casinos, airports, theme parks, and other tourist locations.

Another recent and important Soupman, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOUPQ) news was published by Investorplace.com which published an article titled: “7 Activist Stocks for Investors to Consider – Investorplace.com” on September 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 17 investors sold PolyOne Corporation shares while 89 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.98 million shares or 4.41% less from 74.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stanley holds 1.25% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 116,028 shares. Hl Fincl Ser Limited Liability accumulated 14,000 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt owns 9,128 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Fort L P holds 13,883 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Cap Research Glob Investors holds 1.46M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 56,158 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc invested in 149,875 shares. 1,145 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Llc. Mesirow Fin Invest Mgmt holds 308,491 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability reported 10,708 shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Comerica Commercial Bank invested in 0.03% or 121,870 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 466 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering PolyOne (NYSE:POL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. PolyOne had 5 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wellington Shields given on Wednesday, October 24. SunTrust downgraded the shares of POL in report on Wednesday, July 25 to “Hold” rating. The stock of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.05 million activity. $190,140 worth of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) shares were bought by Horn J Scott. On Friday, October 26 the insider Midea M. John Jr. bought $32,630. Patterson Robert M sold 39,196 shares worth $1.70M. ABERNATHY ROBERT E also bought $306,422 worth of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) on Thursday, October 25. 4,000 shares valued at $120,920 were bought by FEARON RICHARD H on Thursday, October 25.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. The Company’s Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. It has a 11.99 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites.