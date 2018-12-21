Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 0.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 10,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $51.49 million, up from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.11. About 112.59M shares traded or 58.43% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 28/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HAVE TWO MANAGING DIRECTORS IN LONDON DEPART; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Drops 42% This Year, BofA Leads; 22/05/2018 – BOFA’S FAN XING TO LEAD GLOBAL CREDIT, SPEC. SITUATIONS IN ASIA; 29/03/2018 – MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires former FINRA top cop Susan Axelrod; 02/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – NSD: (INTR) Notification on Corporate Action “Interest Payment” – BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION VAR 05/02/26 (bonds US06051GHB86); 02/04/2018 – Warren Buffett just made a quick $12 billion on a clever Bank of America investment; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA IS AVOIDING RISKY LOANS, SUCH AS SUBPRIME; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Loan Issuance Drops 19% Worldwide This Year, BofA Leads

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Discovery Inc. Class C (DISCK) by 5.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 76,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.88M, up from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc. Class C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 6.68 million shares traded or 103.22% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 43.95% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.95% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 409,895 shares to 862,638 shares, valued at $34.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 7,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,060 shares, and cut its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Vining Sparks on Monday, April 16 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, July 23 by Renaissance Macro Securities LLC. Vetr downgraded the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, August 11 to “Buy” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, November 29 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, August 11. As per Tuesday, August 25, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, January 26. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BAC in report on Friday, September 29 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Friday, August 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, March 26.

