University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 69.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 79,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 194,660 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.08M, up from 114,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $89.73. About 798,931 shares traded or 12.14% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 18.72% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY EPS View To Y110.37; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.08; 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 25/05/2018 – Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings: Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $1.22B-$1.25B

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 2.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 3,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,220 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.62M, up from 158,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $744.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $156.83. About 90,830 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT HAD 35% INCREASE IN HIGH PERFORMING SUPPLIERS; 16/04/2018 – Before the release of the device, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities forecast in a note that a “blush gold”-colored iPhone X will face production problems; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 29/05/2018 – Apple is planning on using OLED screens on all new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 16/05/2018 – @ashanti joined us on air to discuss the impact of streaming music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Tidal; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 16/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook: Users, Regulators Should Review Information Companies Hold; 19/04/2018 – Snore-Stopper and Silent Wake Up Prime Features of Brand New Sleep Cycle App for Apple Watch

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $538.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 8,840 shares to 7,325 shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 49,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,389 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Among 15 analysts covering Post (NYSE:POST), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Post had 37 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) on Wednesday, June 14 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 6. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 18 report. The rating was upgraded by TheStreet to “Buy” on Monday, August 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 10. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, August 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Friday, February 2. As per Friday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by Pivotal Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research given on Thursday, May 11. As per Thursday, June 23, the company rating was upgraded by BB&T Capital.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Here’s The Price I’ll Start Buying FedEx – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Washingtonpost.com with their article: “NYSE, Nasdaq to close on Wednesday to honor Bush – Washington Post” published on December 03, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Reasons Why Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Is Going After This $150 Billion Opportunity – The Motley Fool” on November 22, 2018. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Dow falls more than 150 points, posts worst Thanksgiving week decline since 2011 – CNBC” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Post-storm restart for Exxon’s Hibernia platform – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.33, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 18 investors sold POST shares while 99 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 70.96 million shares or 5.43% less from 75.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Liability has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Principal Fincl Grp has 298,833 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gamco Incorporated Et Al has 749,212 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Llc reported 202,343 shares. Moreover, Avalon Limited Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 37,658 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 194,660 shares for 3.55% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Llc has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Seabridge Investment Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.33% or 12,956 shares. Parametrica Ltd accumulated 2,744 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 41,918 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company owns 9,150 shares. Cohen Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 80,439 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Llp reported 0.14% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, September 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, August 5. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17000 target in Wednesday, July 12 report. As per Wednesday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, August 2 with “Buy”. S&P Research upgraded it to “Strong Buy” rating and $150 target in Thursday, September 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 25 by Nomura. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Thursday, August 20. As per Friday, November 3, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Friday, June 8 report.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Don’t Buy The Bounce – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The I-Phonecalypse – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “It’s Time To Get Defensive – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IVW, MSFT, AAPL, V – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 27, 2018 : SQQQ, AAPL, QQQ, AMD, AMRN, ASX, TVIX, IBN, STM, NOK, NIO, KOS – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sq Lc reported 8.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Da Davidson Communications accumulated 1.72% or 429,346 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Llc stated it has 40,095 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.86% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18.02M shares. Mar Vista Invest Partners Lc has invested 4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Swift Run Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shapiro Mgmt stated it has 599,394 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corp has 1.61M shares for 3.11% of their portfolio. Ulysses Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 5,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 0.19% stake. The Tennessee-based Reliant Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Logan Capital reported 362,244 shares. Monetta Financial Services Inc reported 3.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Van Eck Associate Corporation has 24,954 shares.