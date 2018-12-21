Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 56.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 143,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 395,559 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.75M, up from 252,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $21.66. About 786,329 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has risen 9.83% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 23/05/2018 – Brazil Optimistic on Boeing-Embraer Deal as Concerns Overcome; 09/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXEC SAYS STAR AIR HAS ON ORDER 3 USED ERJ 145; TO DELIVER FIRST AIRCRAFT TO STAR AIR IN COUPLE OF MONTHS; 08/03/2018 – CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Aviation Pros: Envoy to Operate 15 New Embraer Large Regional Jets; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER SEES 2018 TOTAL INVESTMENTS AT $550M; 16/04/2018 – EMBRAER DELIVERS 14 COMERCIAL JETS, 11 EXECUTIVES 1Q18; 03/05/2018 – Embraer and American Airlines Sign Contract for 15 E175s; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID TO STILL BE STUDYING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CFO SAYS LABOR COSTS ARE LIKELY TO FOLLOW LOW INFLATION, SHOULD NOT BE AN ISSUE GOING FORWARD

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 146.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 12,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.26% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 21,526 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $630,000, up from 8,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $28.34. About 6.32M shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has declined 12.08% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F

Among 14 analysts covering Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $44.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 252,944 shares to 461,301 shares, valued at $23.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Braskem S A (NYSE:BAK) by 775,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.27, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold PPL shares while 225 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 525.30 million shares or 3.15% less from 542.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Minnesota-based Bremer Tru Natl Association has invested 0.06% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Intact Invest Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.24% or 231,800 shares. Howe And Rusling accumulated 0% or 404 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.23% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Aviance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 159,160 shares stake. Adirondack holds 0% or 120 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments stated it has 92,086 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natl Insur Co Tx accumulated 0.1% or 67,130 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 9.56 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 7.42M are owned by Nordea Investment Ab. California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Com reported 5,565 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Polaris Greystone Finance Gru Lc holds 543 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs accumulated 0.04% or 21,411 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) owns 2,966 shares.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $651.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,740 shares to 60,764 shares, valued at $5.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 10,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,165 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

Among 17 analysts covering PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive.

