Premier Marketing Public Company Limited (PM) Is Yet to See Trading Action on Dec 21

Shares of Premier Marketing Public Company Limited (BKK:PM) closed at 8.75 yesterday. Premier Marketing Public Company Limited currently has a total float of 598.29 million shares and on average sees 680,715 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 8.5 and high of 14.

SET Index: A Small But Terrible Index

Almost two decades after the Asian Financial Crisis of 1997, Asia has grown to become an economic powerhouse. That time, almost all Asian nations had suffered vastly— especially Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. Even if the meltdown had begun with Thailand's financial woes, the country has since then emerged victorious in the recovery process, successfully overcoming all the economic challenges.

Thailand is one of today's fastest growing economies, thanks to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET). It may not yet be as experienced and as large as other stock exchanges in Asia but it is surely full of potentials that can facilitate further economic progress.

The SET

The SET was formed in April 1975 to serve as Thailand’s main stock exchange. More than 500 companies are already listed on it as of January 2015, bringing its total market valuation to almost $500 billion. Interestingly as well, the SET has made Thailand as the first Asian country to join the Sustainable Stock Exchanges initiative of the United Nations (UN).

The pre-market trading on the SET opens at 9:00 a.m. and lasts for 25 to 30 minutes. The regular trading immediately follows and lasts until 12:30 p.m. Before the regular trading resumes, there is another pre-market trading that opens at 2:00 p.m. and lasts for 25 to 30 minutes. Then, the regular trading immediately resumes and lasts until 4:30 p.m. As soon as the market closes, the post-market trading opens and lasts for 30 to 40 minutes.

The SET Index

The SET Index was established a few days after the foundation of the SET in April 1975. Its base value of 100 points had also been established on that day.

The SET Index is a broad representation of the Thai equity market, paving way to the establishment of investible sub-indices: 1) SET100; and 2) SET50. The former monitors the 100 most active companies on the SET while the latter monitors the 50 most active companies. A stock cannot be included in the SET50 if it is not included in the SET100.

First published in August 1995, the SET50 has a base value of 1,000. Like its parent indices, it measures stocks based on market capitalization. Rebalancing of the components occur every December and June every year. The changes made then take effect on the first trading day of the following months, respectively.

The components of the SET50 are classified into various sectors. The biggest sectors include Transportation, Materials, and Energy.

In October 2011, the SET50 had posted its all-time low of 636.07. In May 2013, it had posted its all-time high of 1,079.78.

Premier Marketing Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, distributes consumer products in Thailand, Japan, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.24 billion. It operates in three divisions: Distribution of Consumer Products, Manufacture of Food, and Cold Storage Warehouse and Services. It has a 15.43 P/E ratio. The firm offers snack foods, food and beverages, confectionery, pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements, and personal care and household products.