Kepos Capital Lp increased Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) stake by 782.24% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kepos Capital Lp acquired 96,591 shares as Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s stock declined 44.94%. The Kepos Capital Lp holds 108,939 shares with $6.64 million value, up from 12,348 last quarter. Nektar Therapeutics now has $5.42B valuation. The stock decreased 4.11% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 1.24M shares traded. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 33.14% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: PACT W/ BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB NOW EFFECTIVE; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 10/04/2018 – Nektar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL DETAILS AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 31/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Submission of a New Drug Application to the U.S; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 30/05/2018 – SYNDAX & NEKTAR REPORT IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY CLINICAL TRIAL PACT

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $13.71 million activity. $383,130 worth of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was sold by Ajer Jeffrey Robert. 4,694 shares were sold by Hora Maninder, worth $179,546 on Friday, November 16. ROBIN HOWARD W had sold 15,326 shares worth $586,220. The insider Lingnau Lutz sold $512,820. Labrucherie Gil M had sold 6,515 shares worth $249,199 on Friday, November 16. Another trade for 5,982 shares valued at $228,812 was sold by Nicholson John. Another trade for 4,016 shares valued at $153,612 was sold by Thomsen Jillian B..

Kepos Capital Lp decreased Landcadia Holdings Inc stake by 1.81 million shares to 184,951 valued at $220,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 71,393 shares and now owns 23,622 shares. Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.62, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold NKTR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 154.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 157.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 12,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc owns 0.02% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 328,503 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 41,966 shares. Ameritas Inv stated it has 0.01% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Jennison Associate Lc accumulated 12,433 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 22,295 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments Incorporated holds 0% or 66 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Com reported 139,442 shares. Victory Capital reported 2,560 shares stake. Raymond James Associates owns 57,908 shares. Art Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 23,346 shares. 111,980 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Comml Bank. State Street Corp has invested 0.03% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Citigroup accumulated 89,714 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nektar Therapeutics had 3 analyst reports since November 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 13 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Thursday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.