Primecap Management Company increased Textron Inc. (TXT) stake by 7.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Primecap Management Company acquired 353,242 shares as Textron Inc. (TXT)’s stock declined 26.71%. The Primecap Management Company holds 4.99 million shares with $356.30M value, up from 4.63 million last quarter. Textron Inc. now has $11.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.66. About 2.24M shares traded or 6.49% up from the average. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 6.55% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.55% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW ARMS EXPORT POLICY SEEKS TO INCREASE SALES OF MILITARY DRONES TO U.S. ALLIES; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES OVERHAUL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORT POLICY AIMED AT EXPANDING SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 09/05/2018 – CARBURES CRBE.MC – SIGNS A CONTRACT WITH TEXTRON TXT.N TO MANUFACTURE COMPOSITE PARTS FOR SPECIALIZED VEHICLES; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REPORTS 1Q 2018 INCOME FROM CONT OPS OF $0.72-SHR; IN; 18/04/2018 – Textron Reports First Quarter 2018 Income from Continuing Operations of $0.72 per Share; Signs Agreement to Sell Tools & Test; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 16/05/2018 – Bulgaria govt approves plan to buy fighter jets, armoured vehicles; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: TEXTRON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 18/04/2018 – Textron Backs 2018 View of Cont Ops EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15

Among 8 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Schlumberger had 11 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, December 11 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, June 25. Citigroup maintained the shares of SLB in report on Monday, July 23 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Monday, October 22. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $72 target. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of SLB in report on Monday, July 23 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, September 26. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, September 17 with “Overweight”. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 26 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, October 22 with “Buy”. See Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) latest ratings:

Among 4 analysts covering Textron (NYSE:TXT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Textron had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 23. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TXT in report on Wednesday, November 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Bank of America maintained Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) on Wednesday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, July 12.

Primecap Management Company decreased Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 193,925 shares to 8.35 million valued at $695.02M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Mindbody Inc stake by 60,800 shares and now owns 435,577 shares. Tribune Media Company was reduced too.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.04 million activity. On Monday, July 30 Lupone E Robert sold $3.04 million worth of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) or 45,000 shares.

More notable recent Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Textron to Release Fourth Quarter Results on January 24, 2019 – Business Wire” on December 21, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Textron Aviation nears the finish line with Cessna Citation Longitude – Wichita Business Journal” published on December 20, 2018, Fool.com published: “A Lockheed/Boeing Futuristic Helicopter Prototype Is Delayed Again – The Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Ignore Trump’s Latest Pentagon Budget Talk – The Motley Fool” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Lawmakers Are Urged to Boost Military Spending or Face Dire Consequences – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 25, 2018.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Does Schlumberger’s Share Price Slump Below Crisis Levels? – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger Has Been Repriced For Low Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes, a GE Company vs. Schlumberger Limited – The Motley Fool” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Rings The Alarm On North America – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger – Third Quarter 2018 Analysis And Beyond – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. 60,000 shares were sold by AYAT SIMON, worth $3.40 million on Monday, September 24. MARKS MICHAEL E had bought 8,000 shares worth $482,480.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology services and products to the gas and oil exploration and production industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $49.55 billion. The Company’s Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir imaging, monitoring, and development services; wireline technologies for open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services comprising surface and downhole services; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Drilling Group segment designs, makes, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products; mud logging services; land drilling rigs and support services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services.

The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $35.78. About 15.56 million shares traded or 29.87% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC