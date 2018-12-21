Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors decreased its stake in Primerica Inc. (PRI) by 6.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors sold 2,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,809 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.44M, down from 39,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors who had been investing in Primerica Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $95.88. About 240,043 shares traded or 8.43% up from the average. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 1.19% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 274.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 2.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.22M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.01 million, up from 858,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $2.265. About 7.16M shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 9.58% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5M Sale of Exploration Properties; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report In Connection With Closing Of Leagold’s Acquisition Of Brio Gold; 04/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q REV. $449.7M, EST. $462.5M; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Rev $449.7M; 15/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – YAMANA GOLD FILES $1B MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada

Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors, which manages about $372.58M and $457.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 21,022 shares to 435,645 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.6 per share. PRI’s profit will be $81.58M for 12.62 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.55% negative EPS growth.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $473.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 3.61M shares to 593,000 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 66,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,400 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).