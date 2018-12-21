Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 10.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 11,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,826 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.85 million, down from 102,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.52B market cap company. It closed at $22.99 lastly. It is down 33.15% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc Com (PFG) by 17.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 5,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,610 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.32M, up from 33,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 861,130 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 39.53% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 02/05/2018 – Principal Names New Chief Human Resources Officer; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S CORP – DESIGNATED MICHAEL S. CRIMMINS TO SERVE ON INTERIM BASIS AS CO’S PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 07/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL REPORTS NEW $300M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/03/2018 – Principal® Kicks-Off National Effort to Boost Low Business Succession Planning; 30/05/2018 – Principal Expands Digital Reach with RobustWealth Acquisition; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Sensata; 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL EXPANDS DIGITAL REACH WITH ROBUSTWEALTH PURCHASE; 06/04/2018 – REG-Principal Financial Group Funding LLC FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.40

Among 30 analysts covering Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synchrony Financial had 86 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, October 6. DA Davidson initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 28 by Susquehanna. Wells Fargo maintained Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) on Monday, October 23 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Buy” on Tuesday, August 18. The rating was initiated by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Tuesday, October 11. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 25. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Monday, December 18. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) rating on Thursday, December 21. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Buy” rating and $45.0 target. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Monday, December 11.

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc, which manages about $3.09B and $116.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 19,198 shares to 30,933 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 24.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.7 per share. SYF’s profit will be $625.31 million for 6.61 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.40% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Synchrony Financial Dropped 10% on Friday – Motley Fool” on November 02, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IGCC, NKTR, FIT and SYF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony Financial Isn’t Completely Synced With Its Market – Seeking Alpha” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synchrony Financial: Cheap Stock With A Good Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synchrony: Buy On The Dip – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 selling transactions for $1.06 million activity. 25,000 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) shares with value of $1.20 million were bought by GELATT DANIEL. Shares for $103,700 were sold by Friedrich Amy Christine on Friday, October 5.

Among 18 analysts covering Principal Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:PFG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Principal Financial Group Inc. had 56 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, December 11. As per Tuesday, January 30, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 3 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Wood with “Outperform” on Friday, April 7. Macquarie Research maintained Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) rating on Friday, October 23. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $55 target. The stock of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, January 26 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) rating on Tuesday, November 13. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $61 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Friday, August 17. As per Thursday, September 10, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 2 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Libya’s National Oil against paying ‘ransom’ to reopen El Sharara field – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Militia forces Libya’s NOC to declare force majeure on biggest oilfield – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “HCI Group to Return Value to Shareholders, OK’s Buyback – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Principal Financial (PFG) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Principal Financial (PFG) Issues 2019 and Long-Term View – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.