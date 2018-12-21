Private Advisor Group Has Upped Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holding; Engelhard (EC) Has 1.96 Sentiment

Private Advisor Group Llc increased Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) stake by 97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Private Advisor Group Llc acquired 14,391 shares as Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX)’s stock declined 15.35%. The Private Advisor Group Llc holds 29,227 shares with $2.04M value, up from 14,836 last quarter. Six Flags Entmt Corp New now has $4.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $54.45. About 222,132 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 8.30% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 06/04/2018 – Six Flags to Open the First Six Flags-branded Theme Park in Qiddiya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX)

Engelhard Corp (EC) investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.62, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 90 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 46 reduced and sold their stakes in Engelhard Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 56.03 million shares, up from 53.78 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Engelhard Corp in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 32 Increased: 56 New Position: 34.

Analysts await Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) to report earnings on February, 28. EC’s profit will be $25.08 billion for 6.79 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Ecopetrol S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.61% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.49% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.56. About 219,000 shares traded. Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has risen 59.21% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EC News: 03/05/2018 – Ecopetrol 1Q Net COP2.817T; 05/03/2018 CERAWEEK- COLOMBIA’S ECOPETROL ECO.CN TO START PILOT PROJECT TO EXPLORE UNCONVENTIONAL OIL, GAS RESERVES -CEO; 04/05/2018 – ECOPETROL `COMFORTABLE’ WITH GOVT HOLDING 88.5% STAKE: CEO; 02/04/2018 – Colombia’s attorney general to investigate Ecopetrol oil spill; 23/03/2018 – Ecopetrol S.A.: Decisions of the General Shareholders’ Meeting; 13/03/2018 – ECOPETROL TO REDEEM $350M BOND EARLY; 03/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SAYS LISAMA 158 WELL & SPILL HAVE BEEN SEALED; 24/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SEEKS TO BUY OIL RESERVES, ESPECIALLY MEXICO, BRAZIL; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- ECOPETROL’S BARRANCABERMEJA REFINERY EXPECTED TO RESTART IN 7-10 DAYS AFTER MAINTENANCE WORK ENDS -CEO; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL SA – ESTIMATES QUANTITY OF OIL THAT FLOWED INTO WATER SOURCES AT 550 BARRELS, MIXED WITH MUD AND RAINWATER

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil company. The company has market cap of $680.89 billion. It operates through three divisions: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It has a 7.74 P/E ratio. The firm produces crude gas and oil; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping, or compression of hydrocarbons.

Ashmore Group Plc holds 4.08% of its portfolio in Ecopetrol S.A. for 230,000 shares. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Llc owns 63,983 shares or 2.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dorsey Wright & Associates has 2.09% invested in the company for 426,254 shares. The California-based Alethea Capital Management Llc has invested 1.54% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10.90 million shares.

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 23,074 shares to 12,200 valued at $2.08 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Outfront Media Inc stake by 90,541 shares and now owns 40,037 shares. Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) was reduced too.