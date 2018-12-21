Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Ferrellgas Partners Lp Unit Ltd (FGP) by 90.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 150,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 61.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35,000, down from 165,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Ferrellgas Partners Lp Unit Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6399. About 48,653 shares traded. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) has declined 75.34% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.34% the S&P500. Some Historical FGP News: 08/03/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS 2Q REV. $755.2M, EST. $704.0M; 08/03/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ EBITDA $120.6M, EST. $135.3M; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Ferrellgas Partners Announces New $575 M Senior Secured Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS EXPECTS LITTLE TO NO IMPACT FROM FERC REVIS; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 08/03/2018 – Ferrellgas 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 08/03/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL REV $755.2 MLN VS $579.3 MLN; 08/03/2018 Ferrellgas 2Q Rev $755.2M; 07/05/2018 – Ferrellgas Partners Announces New $575 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Sa (BBVA) by 30.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,595 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $583.35M, up from 70,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 130,784 shares traded. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has declined 38.70% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BBVA News: 19/04/2018 – LSTA eyes Green loan guidelines to encourage issuance in the U.S; 08/03/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC SAYS TO INVEST IN GERMAN FINTECH FIRM SOLARISBANK, TO ACQUIRE SOLARISBANK’S STAKE FROM UNICREDIT’S GERMAN UNIT; 27/04/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC – BAD LOAN RATIO 4.4 PCT AT END-MARCH; 09/04/2018 – EU CLEARS CERBERUS DEAL FOR BBVA REAL-ESTATE BUSINESS IN SPAIN; 11/04/2018 – BBVA Compass expands its BBVA Momentum accelerator program for social entrepreneurs to bank’s seven-state footprint for 2018; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA STORY IS IDIOSYNCRATIC, LITTLE SPILLOVER INTO EM:BBVA; 11/03/2018 – Bbva: BBVA and Money 20/20 Asia | BBVA 12 March 2018; 05/04/2018 – BBVA Compass kicks off its Live Music Session series in Dallas with Luke Pell; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs On BBVA Uruguay; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – BBVA SAYS SPAIN EXTENDING GROWTH PACE INTO 2Q

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63M and $309.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr Sh Ben Int (NYSE:SNH) by 1,400 shares to 53,700 shares, valued at $942.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MU) by 21,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,038 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 12 investors sold FGP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 3.27 million shares or 24.28% less from 4.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp reported 17,711 shares stake. 4,000 were accumulated by Fifth Third National Bank. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) for 10,974 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP). Two Sigma Ltd Llc holds 10,921 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Livingston Group Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) stated it has 0% in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP). Prescott Cap Management holds 0.13% or 300,665 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc owns 10,000 shares. Ameriprise Finance has 0% invested in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) for 23,049 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Patten Grp Incorporated accumulated 200 shares. 86,629 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of America De. Next Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP). Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP).

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $732.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VOO) by 1,420 shares to 22,372 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays (ATMP) by 17,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VO).