Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 52.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc bought 6,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,923 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.40M, up from 13,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 1.15 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 19.78% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 4.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 71,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $94.48 million, up from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.35. About 93,552 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 33.49% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Isn’t Forecasting Any Additional Public Equity Issuance at Least Through 2020; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.85, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 18 investors sold EQM shares while 33 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 76.34 million shares or 41.62% more from 53.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) or 886,994 shares. Castleark Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) invested in 182 shares or 0% of the stock. Evergreen Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 282,635 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Pnc Fincl Serv Group Inc holds 158,265 shares. American Century Companies holds 0.05% or 893,650 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 483 shares. Duff And Phelps Company stated it has 189,706 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Highland Cap Mngmt LP has 0.1% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 33,786 shares. Virtu Financial owns 52,374 shares. Alps Advisors stated it has 2.53% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Brookfield Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 2.10M shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cbre Clarion Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 56,942 shares. Regions has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM).

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oil Prices Crash To 1-Year Lows – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EQT names CFO McNally as new President and CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “EQT Midstream Partners: To Wait Or Not To Wait – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2018. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “It’s official: EQT splits into two companies – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “41 ‘Safer’ Dividend Champions, Contenders, And Challengers Show Positive Annual Returns And Cash To Cover Their Annually Increasing Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2018.

Among 18 analysts covering EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. EQT Midstream Partners had 64 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, November 14 report. As per Wednesday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, January 17 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 17, the company rating was initiated by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, December 15 by Howard Weil. The company was maintained on Friday, October 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $82.0 target in Monday, January 22 report. As per Monday, December 3, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 126,400 shares to 1.84M shares, valued at $77.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 2.32 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 32 selling transactions for $22.11 million activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $278,347 was made by PROBST LAWRENCE F III on Wednesday, September 5. Miele Laura also sold $141,342 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares. Shares for $169,650 were sold by Bruzzo Chris on Tuesday, September 4. The insider Jorgensen Blake J sold $222,509. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $128,000 was sold by Schatz Jacob J.. Wilson Andrew sold $759,241 worth of stock or 9,000 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Electronic Arts had 120 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 9 by Hilliard Lyons. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 31 with “Overweight”. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, November 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 10 by PiperJaffray. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Wednesday, January 31. SunTrust maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Wednesday, January 31. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $135.0 target. As per Wednesday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, June 12 with “Hold”. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 23 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Apple (AAPL), Electronic Arts (EA), Nordstrom (JWN) and SLM Corp. (SLM) Removed from Wedbish Best Idea List – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oppenheimer reassured on EA pipeline after CFO meeting – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “As It Sinks to 50 % off Highs, It Is Probably Time to Buy EA Stock – Investorplace.com” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “15 Winning Stocks to Buy in 2019 (That Were Losers in 2018) – Investorplace.com” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts Stock May Be a Value Trap, But Itâ€™s Worth Another Look – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018.