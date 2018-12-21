Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 231,895 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.30M, down from 235,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $90.98. About 14.44 million shares traded or 33.79% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 58.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 2,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,636 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.47M, up from 4,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $313.05. About 5.37M shares traded or 27.01% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING ASSESSING `UPWARD MARKET PRESSURE’ ON 737 OUTPUT; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil prices return to 3.5 year high over Iran; 04/04/2018 – Boeing, Jet Airways Announce New Order for 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS IS LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING THE SAME CONSTRUCTIVE ATTITUDE AND ACTIONS OF THE US AND BOEING IN THE UPCOMING DS353 CASE; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID NOT TO SEE BOEING-EMBRAER AS DONE DEAL YET; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: BRAZIL IS AT TRANSITION POINT IN DEFENSE; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: India’s Jet Airways Orders 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REVOKE AUTHORIZATION FOR EXPORT TO IRAN OF COMMERCIAL PASSENGER AIRCRAFT, PARTS AND SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vote of confidence for Boeing’s 737 Max – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lion Air stands firm on $22B Boeing order cancellation – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Embraer-Boeing transaction hits more turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Blow To Boeing And Airbus Super Duopoly? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Airbus, Lockheed join forces for refueling orders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 23 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, July 26. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 27 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 27 report. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of BA in report on Friday, February 12 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, September 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, January 8. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 23 by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained the shares of BA in report on Wednesday, July 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 15.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.35 million activity. $1.75 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Sands Diana L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bowen Hanes Incorporated has 91,267 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,585 were accumulated by Modera Wealth Ltd Liability. 19,165 are held by King Wealth. Ancora Advsr Ltd reported 0.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Assetmark holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 121,264 shares. First Merchants Corp holds 2,192 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 223,192 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 4,896 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Intrust Bancshares Na holds 13,372 shares. S R Schill And Assoc holds 5,108 shares. Novare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,088 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Murphy Management Inc invested in 40,512 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,190 shares. Leisure Cap Management reported 1,047 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $347.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,345 shares to 7,402 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 3. As per Tuesday, August 4, the company rating was downgraded by TheStreet. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, August 1 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 4 by Zacks. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, November 17 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, July 21, the company rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by JP Morgan. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Macquarie Research. As per Thursday, October 29, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Renovations improve employee experience at P&G HQ (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 29, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) to Acquire People of Color-Focused Walker & Company Brands – StreetInsider.com” published on December 12, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Former P&G executive hired as CFO of Newell Brands – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G CEO to help lead $1B tech firm with major Cincinnati operation – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Consumer Stocks to Buy for a Strong Defense – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 6,980 shares to 371,432 shares, valued at $26.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC) by 7,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. $269,526 worth of stock was sold by Magesvaran Suranjan on Wednesday, August 22. Bishop Steven D had sold 5,006 shares worth $418,112. Majoras Deborah P sold 71,372 shares worth $6.52 million. Taylor David S also sold $5.79M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. 19,791 shares valued at $1.83M were sold by TASTAD CAROLYN M on Wednesday, November 28. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $927,424 was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 143,410 were reported by Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd. Beaumont Prns Limited Liability Corp owns 14,306 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. First Savings Bank has invested 3.53% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Van Strum Towne Incorporated invested in 2.89% or 53,881 shares. State Teachers Retirement, a New York-based fund reported 3.92 million shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 62,873 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp owns 0.64% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 31.37 million shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Corp owns 21,742 shares. 56,083 are held by Harvey Invest Com Limited Liability Company. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Navellier & Assocs reported 2,514 shares stake. Leavell Invest Inc stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Insight 2811 invested in 7,664 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Wheatland Advsrs stated it has 18,948 shares. Da Davidson And invested in 0.33% or 223,749 shares.