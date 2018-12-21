Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc Com (WSM) by 6.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.26 million, down from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 773,583 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has declined 0.49% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.15 TO $4.25; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Adj EPS $1.68; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.43/SHR; 07/05/2018 – BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $44; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 11/04/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA AND WILLIAMS SONOMA HOME LAUNCH NEW SUMMER COLLECTION WITH AERIN LAUDER; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 EPS $4.12-EPS $4.22; 13/03/2018 – WEST ELM LAUNCHES WEST ELM LOCAL EXPERIENCES, BRINGING CUSTOMERS CLOSER TO THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF REGIONAL ARTISTS; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – RAISES 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 7.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 7,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 95,516 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.95 million, down from 102,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.18. About 9.00M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub

Among 34 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 4 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 24 Hold. Therefore 12% are positive. Williams-Sonoma had 125 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 15 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, October 26. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of WSM in report on Thursday, March 17 with “Sector Perform” rating. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) on Monday, February 13 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, March 14 with “Overweight”. On Thursday, March 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, August 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Friday, January 8. As per Friday, November 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on March, 13. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 17.26% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WSM’s profit will be $157.92 million for 6.03 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.37% EPS growth.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $3.26 million activity. Shares for $300,259 were sold by Hayes Janet. King David Randolph had sold 24,323 shares worth $1.68M on Friday, August 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold WSM shares while 122 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 86.25 million shares or 1.05% less from 87.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 88,710 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Limited Liability Co has 26,122 shares. Linscomb Williams has invested 0.35% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). B T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt accumulated 44,921 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Us Commercial Bank De owns 0.02% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 97,709 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 9,700 shares. Cls Limited Company invested in 425 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark holds 0% or 333 shares in its portfolio. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Incorporated De invested in 51,020 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 32,118 shares in its portfolio. Southeast Asset has 0.34% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 19,135 shares. Howe Rusling Inc reported 34 shares. Manchester Mngmt Lc reported 27 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strategic Serv owns 55,495 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Williams-Sonoma, Inc. declares quarterly cash dividend – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Williams-Sonoma earnings preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley: Why Retailers Should Continue To Worry About ‘The Amazon Effect’ (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Williams-Sonoma -9% after comp miss – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “WILLIAMS SONOMA AND STREETEASY PARTNER WITH AWARD-WINNING GINGERBREAD ARTIST TO BUILD ‘GINGERBREAD CITY’ – Business Wire” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,614 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Co reported 2.88% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Miles Capital accumulated 2,584 shares. Columbia Asset has 1.1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 50,548 shares. Moreover, Monetary Mngmt Gru has 0.53% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability has 0.42% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 90,575 shares. Colony Grp Lc stated it has 17,140 shares. Eagle Ridge holds 14,156 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Cape Ann Fincl Bank accumulated 14,454 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.58% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The France-based Natixis has invested 0.6% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ar Asset Mngmt reported 74,414 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt has 0.55% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 19.05 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 58 selling transactions for $98.11 million activity. $2.78 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Friday, November 9. Tassel Loic had sold 15,923 shares worth $1.50M on Thursday, November 15. The insider Majoras Deborah P sold 71,372 shares worth $6.52 million. 2,978 shares were sold by Pritchard Marc S., worth $242,261 on Monday, August 13. $1.71 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Magesvaran Suranjan. The insider Moeller Jon R sold $21.03 million.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, October 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 30 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, December 22 by Suntrust Robinson. Citigroup maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, August 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 20 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, November 17, the company rating was initiated by Citigroup. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, November 15. B. Riley & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $106 target in Wednesday, October 26 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, October 22.