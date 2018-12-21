First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 2.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 6,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 287,718 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.95M, down from 294,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.12. About 10.00 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $503.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 41,183 shares to 210,982 shares, valued at $17.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 53,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley sees upside for Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) to Acquire People of Color-Focused Walker & Company Brands – StreetInsider.com” published on December 12, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Former P&G CEO to help lead $1B tech firm with major Cincinnati operation – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G manager hired as CFO of Airbnb – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G upgrades benefits for working moms and dads – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. $927,424 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. The insider Taylor David S sold $1.76M. 20,000 shares valued at $1.86M were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Monday, November 12. Keith R. Alexandra sold $284,810 worth of stock. $131,509 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Magesvaran Suranjan. The insider FergusonMchugh MaryLynn sold 5,006 shares worth $418,112.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 247,215 shares. Mcrae Capital Management invested in 5,572 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Clinton has 5,250 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives owns 12,655 shares. Hl Financial Ser Lc accumulated 688,903 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 1.45M shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & accumulated 3.51M shares or 1.52% of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.2% or 24,278 shares. Broderick Brian C reported 88,704 shares. Roundview Cap Lc reported 29,811 shares. Burke And Herbert Savings Bank And, a Virginia-based fund reported 15,948 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And Communications has 51,992 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.16% or 390,450 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt reported 13,390 shares stake. Modera Wealth Management Limited Co owns 11,041 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01B for 19.03 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, December 10 report. B. Riley & Co maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, October 26. B. Riley & Co has “Buy” rating and $106 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 27 by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $98 target in Thursday, August 4 report. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Wednesday, October 12 to “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $8000 target in Tuesday, August 1 report. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, January 9 to “Sell”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 20 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, October 23 report. Jefferies initiated it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Wednesday, June 15 report.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $678.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc (NYSE:PNC) by 3,401 shares to 10,879 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IJR) by 12,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (CSJ).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Renovations improve employee experience at P&G HQ (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 29, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G completes $4B acquisition – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on December 03, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “8 Safe Stocks to Buy as Wall Street Goes Defensive – Investorplace.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Blue-Chip Stocks That Could Break Their Bull Trend – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks Defying the Market Selloff, Including Cronos – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

