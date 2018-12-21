Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 37.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 457,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 761,544 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.27M, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 7.46 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,; 18/04/2018 – Waratek Issues Guidance on Oracle April 2018 CPU; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Profit Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (EGBN) by 26.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc bought 9,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,579 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.31 million, up from 35,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.2. About 71,610 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has declined 7.87% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EGBN News: 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) Names Norman Pozez as Vice Chairman; 19/04/2018 – Time for Ron Paul $EGBN to come clean on this conference call about all the loans to his companies and his “blind” trust. Also, what contact has the bank had with federal agencies?; 02/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Announces Earnings Call On April 19, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Eagle Bancorp, Inc; 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Norman R. Pozez to Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces 32% Increase in Net Income for First Quarter of 2018 Over 2017 and Total Assets of $7.7 Billion; 14/03/2018 – $EGBN now warning of government subpoenas, investigations, and adverse outcomes from regulatory actions; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGBN); 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) 1Q EPS $1.04

Investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 26 investors sold EGBN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 22.98 million shares or 1.54% less from 23.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Banc Funds Co Ltd Liability Com reported 0.47% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.1% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) or 139,039 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.02% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Smithfield Trust has invested 0.03% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0.02% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) or 62,999 shares. Wms Limited Liability owns 0.07% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 11,560 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 0% or 140,156 shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.08% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Secor Capital Advisors Lp invested in 12,921 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Amer Intl Grp owns 21,169 shares. Moreover, Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 225 shares. Vanguard Group holds 2.96M shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Paloma Prtnrs owns 6,591 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Eagle Bancorp had 16 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 4 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 23 by Boenning & Scattergood. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by Boenning & Scattergood. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 19 by Sandler O’Neill. The stock of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, December 2 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) on Tuesday, October 3 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Buy” on Friday, January 19. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy” on Thursday, January 18. As per Thursday, December 21, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Among 46 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oracle had 137 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, September 11 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, September 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $46 target. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 15 report. The rating was downgraded by Evercore to “In-Line” on Wednesday, October 3. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $55 target in Tuesday, September 18 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, December 15 by Rosenblatt. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 14 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, June 24. RBC Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, December 16. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $43 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 10 by BTIG Research.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $14.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 102,200 shares to 116,295 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group Inc by 211,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 535,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strategic Finance Services holds 0.8% or 103,791 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.53% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Murphy Management has 73,341 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank accumulated 2.25M shares. Rand Wealth Ltd has 32,752 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 28,330 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc, a California-based fund reported 51,628 shares. Twin Cap Management reported 0.37% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). King Luther Capital Management has 989,069 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.96% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Of Virginia Va reported 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 1.86% or 2.34M shares in its portfolio. 59,700 were accumulated by Granite Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company. Bokf Na holds 0.21% or 159,487 shares in its portfolio. Butensky & Cohen Security accumulated 40,695 shares or 1.68% of the stock.