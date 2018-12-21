Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 134.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 1,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,180 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.03 million, up from 930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $9.72 during the last trading session, reaching $381.39. About 333,793 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 23.25% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 18/04/2018 – Exclusive – BlackRock taps advisor for Mexico wind refi; 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Total Voting Rights; 23/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Tender Offer; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Statement re Privacy Policy; 06/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Rieder Says It’s a Risk-Off Environment (Video); 09/05/2018 – BlackRock will get a seat on the personal finance start-up’s board and work with Acorns to develop tools to encourage millennial and Gen Z investing; 16/04/2018 – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink surpasses $1 billion in personal fortune; 30/04/2018 – BLACKROCK HIRES STEVE LESSAR, KONNIN TAM FROM GOLDMAN FOR PE; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK, & KYRIBA REPORT A PARTNERSHIP TO HELP OPTIMIZE LIQUI; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS SEE NO CONCERN ABOUT BROADER HEALTH OF FINANCIAL SYSTEM, AS WAS THE CASE IN MID-2011

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 140.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 1,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,136 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $899,000, up from 887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $326.13. About 36,313 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 24.42% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Adjournment of Special Meetings of the Unitholders of the iShares Balanced Income CorePortfolioâ„¢ Index ETF and iShares Balanced Growth CorePortfolioâ„¢ Index ETF – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated Special Cash Distributions for iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio (formerly iShares Balanced Income CorePortfolioâ„¢ Index ETF) and iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio (formerly iShares Balanced Growth CorePortfolioâ„¢ Index ETF) – GlobeNewswire” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 7 Best Fidelity ETFs for 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock® Canada Reminder Relating to Delivery of Meeting Materials and Voting Instructions for Unitholder Meetings of the iShares Balanced Income CorePortfolioâ„¢ Index ETF and iShares Balanced Growth CorePortfolioâ„¢ Index ETF – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 22, 2018.

Among 18 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. BlackRock had 102 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, January 8. On Thursday, September 3 the stock rating was maintained by Wood with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, July 15. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, April 5. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 11 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, January 21 with “Outperform”. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, January 15. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 8 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, November 14 report. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 16 by Deutsche Bank.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 22,261 shares to 346,700 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in North American Const by 105,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 742,500 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 5,112 shares to 7,323 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 21,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,895 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CoStar competitor Xceligent to liquidate amid ongoing litigation – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on December 15, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “My Top Internet Software & Services Stocks For 2016 – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2016. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Slow-Playing LoopNet For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2008 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “The New Secret For Being Promoted To The C-Suite – Forbes” with publication date: August 06, 2014.

