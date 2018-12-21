White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 60.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 5,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,437 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.45 million, up from 8,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.16% or $25.09 during the last trading session, reaching $460.83. About 51,433 shares traded or 135.77% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 38.97% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 88.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $420,000, down from 54,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $60.37. About 3.20M shares traded or 17.64% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PLD shares while 100 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 569.42 million shares or 16.65% more from 488.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Amer Century Companies has 0.09% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Gradient Invests Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 671 shares. Garland Capital Inc accumulated 68,612 shares or 3.31% of the stock. Boston invested 0.16% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Blackrock reported 65.33 million shares. Ci invested in 2.04M shares or 1.04% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 1.11 million shares or 0.37% of the stock. Mason Street Limited Co holds 88,497 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Ellington Gru Llc stated it has 5,900 shares. Next Fin Group Inc owns 176 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com reported 2,012 shares stake. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 8,109 were reported by Westover Cap Lc. Renaissance Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Advisor Ptnrs Llc has invested 0.12% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Among 26 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Prologis had 81 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, December 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. Robert W. Baird upgraded Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) rating on Wednesday, July 22. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $46 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 4 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, December 15 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 24 by Bank of America. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 27 by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, October 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Buy”. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, September 25 by Evercore. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, October 30. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Sunday, August 20.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 4,200 shares to 15,700 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Etf (ITA).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 17.91% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PLD’s profit will be $521.48M for 19.10 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 8 investors sold TPL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 2.88 million shares or 0.55% less from 2.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Baldwin Investment Mgmt Limited Co holds 1,000 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 1,131 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0.01% or 1,600 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 882 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 13,855 were reported by Us Natl Bank De. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Lpl Financial Lc has 1,029 shares. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,255 shares. Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Aperio Group Inc Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 1,542 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0.04% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0.22% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Credit Suisse Ag has 3,728 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lagoda Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 5.18% or 14,370 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $2.96 million activity. 100 shares were bought by Barry David E., worth $81,000 on Thursday, October 11. $58,900 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was bought by Packer Robert J on Tuesday, December 4.