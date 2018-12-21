Provident Investment Management Inc decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 45.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 6,000 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock declined 4.15%. The Provident Investment Management Inc holds 7,200 shares with $1.49 million value, down from 13,200 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $115.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.98% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $181.29. About 3.59M shares traded or 20.06% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 10/04/2018 – NEW AMGEN BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT IN RHODE ISLAND EXPECTED TO COST $165 MLN, CREATE 150 NEW MANUFACTURING JOBS; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47

Among 9 analysts covering Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had 10 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of PCRX in report on Tuesday, October 2 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, November 2 report. The stock of Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 6 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 10 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 3 by Needham. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, November 2. Wedbush maintained Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) rating on Monday, August 6. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $85 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 6. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by JMP Securities. See Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 5,238 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 94,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hudock Cap Lc invested in 2,324 shares. Moreover, Dean Inv Assoc Lc has 0.44% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 15,206 shares. Primecap Communications Ca accumulated 20.79 million shares or 2.91% of the stock. Perkins Coie Tru Company holds 2,422 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 2,382 shares. Crawford Counsel holds 7,223 shares. Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.23% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Peapack Gladstone Corporation has invested 0.71% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Raymond James Na holds 54,025 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 1,586 shares. Adirondack holds 1,378 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Wall Street Access Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.74% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Amgen had 10 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 27 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 27 report. As per Monday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Thursday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. PiperJaffray maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Friday, July 27. PiperJaffray has “Overweight” rating and $210 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, July 30 with “Neutral”.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $3.25 EPS, up 12.46% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.89 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 13.95 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.92% negative EPS growth.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.27 million activity. Shares for $3.91M were sold by Jacks Tyler on Thursday, December 6. $360,520 worth of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) shares were sold by Patton Cynthia M.

The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.64. About 590,260 shares traded or 16.82% up from the average. Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 6.95% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 06/04/2018 – $PCRX Here is the full Pacira Pharma Exparel label; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA PARES GAIN AFTER FDA REMOVES EXPAREL UPDATE FROM WEBSITE; 06/04/2018 – FDA WEBSITE NO LONGER HAS PACIRA EXPAREL UPDATE DATED TODAY; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q REV. $74.6M, EST. $74.0M; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 06/04/2018 – FDA Posted Pacira Drug Approval Notice Earlier Friday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCRX); 06/04/2018 – Pacira Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for EXPAREL® as a Nerve Block to Produce Regional

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product includes, EXPAREL, a liposome injection of bupivacaine, an amide-type local anesthetic indicated for infiltration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.48, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 39.60 million shares or 2.00% less from 40.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pdt Prtn Lc holds 69,706 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Moreover, Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.11% in Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0% in Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Tocqueville Asset L P reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Hightower Advisors Llc has 5,603 shares. Voya Inv Limited Company invested in 0% or 16,190 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 194,900 shares. Us Natl Bank De stated it has 3,446 shares. Spectrum Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Llc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Mackay Shields Ltd has 0.04% invested in Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Since August 14, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 9 insider sales for $7.70 million activity. 4,773 Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) shares with value of $224,522 were sold by Williams Kristen Marie. Wicki Andreas had sold 14,527 shares worth $680,496. Kronenfeld Mark A. bought 1,000 shares worth $44,611. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $54,350 was sold by Riker Lauren Bullaro. 4,000 Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) shares with value of $205,160 were bought by PACE GARY W. STACK DAVID M sold $710,801 worth of stock or 15,000 shares.

