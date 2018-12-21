Vipshop Holdings Limited American Depositary Share (NYSE:VIPS) had a decrease of 28.57% in short interest. VIPS’s SI was 16.81M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 28.57% from 23.54M shares previously. With 9.00 million avg volume, 2 days are for Vipshop Holdings Limited American Depositary Share (NYSE:VIPS)’s short sellers to cover VIPS’s short positions. The SI to Vipshop Holdings Limited American Depositary Share’s float is 4.04%. It closed at $5.2 lastly. It is up 35.60% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.60% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased Mvc Capital Inc (MVC) stake by 22.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc acquired 149,613 shares as Mvc Capital Inc (MVC)’s stock declined 5.59%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 812,060 shares with $7.84M value, up from 662,447 last quarter. Mvc Capital Inc now has $149.81M valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 30,061 shares traded. MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) has declined 18.33% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MVC News: 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT OF MVC CAPITAL TO ADDRESS USE OF AVAILABLE CASH; 12/03/2018 MVC CAPITAL INC – NAV INCREASED TO $13.42 PER SHARE AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.24 PER SHARE AS OF OCTOBER 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON DISPOSITION OF CERTAIN ASSETS OF MVC CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – NJ Assembly Dems: Monday – Assembly Budget Committee to Consider Transportation, NJ Transit & MVC Spending; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON LIMITING FUTURE INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES OF MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON LIQUIDATION OF MVC CAPITAL; 13/04/2018 – MVC Capital Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments Reports 6.4% Stake in MVC Capital; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT TEAM OF MVC CAPITAL TO ADDRESS CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD OF CO; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS CONSIDERING AND EVALUATING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES DESIGNED TO LEAD TO “MAXIMIZATION OF SHAREHOLDER VALUE” IN MVC CAPITAL

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS) stake by 31,002 shares to 331,898 valued at $7.58M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Tr (SHY) stake by 4,858 shares and now owns 104,066 shares. Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 3 investors sold MVC shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 6.93 million shares or 5.39% less from 7.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt accumulated 59,670 shares. 586 were accumulated by Macquarie Gp Inc. Marathon Trading Invest has 0.03% invested in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 780 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1,452 shares. 175,756 were accumulated by Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation. Ancora Limited Liability Corp invested in 279,198 shares. Bulldog Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 786,604 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) for 9,660 shares. 100,000 were reported by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 10,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Css Lc Il holds 0.03% or 63,782 shares. Teton Advsr Inc, New York-based fund reported 134,300 shares. Wynnefield Capital owns 1.59 million shares or 6.39% of their US portfolio. Omega Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.08% in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC).

Since July 10, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 sales for $1.00 million activity. Another trade for 8,802 shares valued at $85,925 was sold by GOLDSTEIN PHILLIP. On Tuesday, July 10 the insider TOKARZ MICHAEL T bought $46,800.

More notable recent MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MVC Capital Declares First Quarter 2019 Dividend NYSE:MVC – GlobeNewswire” on December 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MVC Capital Provides Update on Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on November 28, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “MVC Private Equity Fund Agrees to Sell Plymouth Rock Energy – GlobeNewswire” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MVC Announces Stock Buyback of Up to $15 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MVC Capital Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:MVC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2018.

Vipshop Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $3.45 billion. It offers a range of branded products, including women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories consisting of belts, fashionable jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men. It has a 10.79 P/E ratio. The firm also provides handbags, such as purses, satchels, duffel bags, and wallets; apparel, gear and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers of all age groups; sports apparel, and sports gear, and footwear for tennis, badminton, soccer, and swimming; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and nail polish.

Among 6 analysts covering Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Vipshop had 6 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) on Friday, October 12 with “Neutral” rating. Daiwa Securities downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $8 target in Tuesday, August 14 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 26 by CLSA. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 11 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 10 by JP Morgan. Macquarie Research maintained Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) rating on Wednesday, August 15. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $10.5 target.

