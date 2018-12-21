Pure Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 32.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc bought 5,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.67 million, up from 17,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $114.27. About 1.28 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has declined 0.21% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Reed to Remain Chairman Until Dec. 1, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sempra Energy, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRE); 12/04/2018 – MEXICO’S IENOVA SAYS TO INVEST $130 MLN IN BAJA CALIFORNIA FUEL TERMINAL; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Bef; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – UNIT INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGÉTICA TO DEVELOP LIQUID FUELS MARINE TERMINAL AT LA JOVITA ENERGY HUB IN ENSENADA, MEXICO; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed to Retire Dec. 1, Step Down as CEO and Pres on May; 13/04/2018 – Moody´s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 07/05/2018 – SoCalGas lifts estimated cost of Aliso Canyon natgas leak to $954 mln; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONCOR’S SENIOR SECURED RATING TO A2 FROM A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 231 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,157 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.36 million, down from 15,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $683.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $62.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1397.88. About 8.32M shares traded or 18.68% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – KIRO 7: Local bikini barista chain is subject of new Amazon Prime Video reality show, the story coming up; 13/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE REDUCED ATVI, NOW, BLK, AMZN, STZ IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-Car Delivery for Prime Members; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart. via @cnbctech; 02/04/2018 – Amazon executives visited more than 10 of the final 20 cities bidding for the company’s HQ2; 11/04/2018 – Financial Express: #Exclusive : Amazon #Alexa to support Hindi voice commands; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s top voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock has invested 2.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First City Capital Mngmt holds 0.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 478 shares. Ally holds 1% or 2,500 shares. Northstar Grp reported 2.17% stake. Ws Management Lllp has 0.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,823 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Logan Mgmt has invested 4.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0.14% or 17,128 shares. Dock Street Asset invested 10.81% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 4.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Papp L Roy Assocs owns 350 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth Mngmt reported 605 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Winslow Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 701,415 shares for 6.96% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cls Invests Lc has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 53 shares. Secor Advsr Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 626 shares. Shaker Invests Limited Liability Oh owns 982 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,453 shares to 146,135 shares, valued at $20.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Sp 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHX).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. Zapolsky David had sold 1,927 shares worth $3.66 million on Wednesday, August 15. $3.96 million worth of stock was sold by WILKE JEFFREY A on Wednesday, September 12. Jassy Andrew R had sold 1,726 shares worth $3.28M on Wednesday, August 15. The insider Blackburn Jeffrey M sold 4,108 shares worth $8.02 million. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q had sold 1,375 shares worth $2.31M. On Thursday, November 15 Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.21M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,030 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 63.77 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Since November 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $5.76 million activity. HOUSEHOLDER JOSEPH A sold 11,600 shares worth $1.34M. 4,744 shares valued at $554,906 were sold by MIHALIK TREVOR I on Friday, November 9. On Friday, November 9 the insider Martin Jeffrey W sold $670,794.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold SRE shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 229.67 million shares or 3.57% more from 221.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Johnson Fincl reported 20 shares. Us Comml Bank De has 80,249 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 65,516 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 1,593 shares. Sun Life reported 750 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.1% or 306,178 shares. Fdx Advsrs stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Fil Limited holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 587 shares. Neumann Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 0.17% or 2,565 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc reported 0.05% stake. Amica Mutual Insur accumulated 8,521 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% or 199 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Inv Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Sfe Counsel invested in 2,220 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $457.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 16,567 shares to 387,489 shares, valued at $16.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 664,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 632,284 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

