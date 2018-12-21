Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Casey’s General Stores (CASY) by 11.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 20,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 155,646 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.10 million, down from 176,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Casey’s General Stores for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $124.55. About 562,765 shares traded or 59.89% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has declined 3.23% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 13/03/2018 – Casey’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Mar. 20; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S EPS INCLUDES $4.60/SHR ADJUSTMENT DUE TO TAX LAW; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – EXPECTS THE CUMULATIVE SAVINGS OF STORE-LEVEL OPERATING EXPENDITURES TO BE $200 MILLION BY FY 2021; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ELECTION OF JUDY SCHMELING AS A CLASS lll DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE MARCH 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES SAYS ROBERT J. MYERS RETIRING

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 87.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 33,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,860 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $350,000, down from 38,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 36.09 million shares traded or 120.59% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 27/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR ENABLEMENT OF LOCATION DATA SOURCES DURING; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Exits L Brands, Cuts Qualcomm; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR MEETING; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take portable virtual reality mainstream; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 03/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “MOBILE DEVICE POSITIONING USING MODULATED LIGHT SIGNALS AND COARSE

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.74 million activity. SUMMERS CINDI WEBB sold $210,048 worth of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) on Thursday, September 13. $395,400 worth of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) was sold by HANDLEY TERRY W. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $945,350 was made by Walljasper William J on Wednesday, December 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 23 investors sold CASY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.91 million shares or 4.65% less from 33.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Olstein Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). 331 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Partners. First Merchants Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 4,500 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Llc reported 7,476 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 127,101 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 20,301 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 0% stake. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.07% or 64,803 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 7,435 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,050 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 87,260 were accumulated by Td Asset. Gamco Investors Et Al invested 0.06% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 8,800 shares. 219,315 were reported by River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 804,882 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio.

Among 14 analysts covering Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Casey’s General Stores had 69 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 9, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, December 9. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 6. As per Monday, December 11, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) on Thursday, August 23 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 6. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, May 29 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Zacks on Thursday, September 3. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $145 target in Thursday, September 1 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) on Thursday, June 14 with “Market Perform” rating.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 2,633 shares to 72,104 shares, valued at $16.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 31,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 810,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sterneck Cap Limited Liability Company holds 29,673 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 27,583 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.86% or 46,926 shares. Cibc Natl Bank Usa holds 0.03% or 2,874 shares in its portfolio. Brookstone accumulated 64,533 shares. 240 were accumulated by Arrow Financial Corporation. Private Advisor Lc invested in 49,321 shares. Greenwich Mgmt Inc invested in 0.23% or 3,000 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 26,193 shares. Invsts holds 25.49M shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited invested in 415,245 shares. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Il reported 1.32% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Kcm Advisors Limited holds 0.03% or 8,238 shares in its portfolio. Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.25% stake.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 14.90 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

