Usa Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 44.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp sold 5,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,155 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $603,000, down from 12,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $70.78. About 379,045 shares traded or 1.71% up from the average. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has risen 32.74% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.74% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS BRINGS WEB APPLICATION SECURITY TO DEVOPS; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND C; 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND CLOUD ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees 2Q Rev $66.8M-$67.3M; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Endo Int (Put) (ENDP) by 7.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.18 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $679.00M, up from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Endo Int (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 5.19 million shares traded or 26.62% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has risen 52.55% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 02/04/2018 – Endo International: FDA Guidance States That if Bulk Drug Substance Component of FDA-Approved Drug, Needs Threshold Review; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL SAYS SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS ACQUISITION “PROBABLY MORE TOWARDS A ONE-OFF” DEAL; CO REMAINS “LASER-FOCUSED” ON DEBT PAYDOWN- CONF. CALL; 19/03/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Genetic Epidemiology of LEPR, POMC, And PCSK1 Variants at ENDO 2018; 14/05/2018 – Braeburn Announces Publication of Positive Phase 3 Results For Long-Acting Buprenorphine For Treatment Of Opioid Use Disorder in JAMA Internal Medicine; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL CEO SAYS DOWNWARD PRESSURES IN OVERALL GENERICS RETAIL MARKET APPEAR TO BE STABILIZING – CONF. CALL; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – QTRLY REPORTED NET LOSS OF $505 MLN DRIVEN BY PRE-TAX, NON-CASH ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES OF $448 MLN; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Endo Lighting 6932.T -2017/18 group results; 22/05/2018 – Insys Therapeutics Will Continue to Work With FDA to Discuss Path Forward for Buprenorphine Product; 13/04/2018 – Patient-Reported Outcomes Data on SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection to be Presented as Late-Breaker at Am; 02/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – LITIGATION WAS FILED IN OCTOBER 2017 BY CO’S UNITS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.58, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold ENDP shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 213.52 million shares or 2.45% less from 218.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 508,491 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Assetmark has 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 268 shares. Marco Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 53,100 shares. Tpg Gp (Sbs) Advisors owns 22.15 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 125,400 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 349,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). 60 are owned by Captrust Financial. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs holds 2,281 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 31,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. World Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 10,009 shares. Parametrica Mgmt has 16,176 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl Incorporated invested in 348,842 shares.

More notable recent Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Endo Pharmaceuticals: The Free Fall Continues – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Drops Ahead Of ’60 Minutes’ Opioid Segment – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: POST, SBUX, ENDP – Nasdaq” on October 03, 2018. More interesting news about Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “This May Be A Good Time To Pick Up Endo International In 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Endo International (ENDP) Down 15% Since its Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 29, 2018.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2725.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Net (Call) (NASDAQ:DISH) by 15,000 shares to 86,000 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Choice H (NYSE:CHH) by 21,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,400 shares, and cut its stake in Store Ca (NYSE:STOR).

Among 25 analysts covering Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Endo International plc had 105 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 23. The stock of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, August 8. On Friday, August 17 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. On Friday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Neutral”. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $2 target in Thursday, January 5 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 6 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) earned “Hold” rating by William Blair on Wednesday, February 28. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, August 8. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, February 26 by JMP Securities.

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85 million and $394.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3,488 shares to 4,831 shares, valued at $472,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 42,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Among 25 analysts covering Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Qualys had 77 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4800 target in Friday, July 21 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by TheStreet on Wednesday, September 2. DA Davidson downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, February 9 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of QLYS in report on Wednesday, August 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, November 4 by JP Morgan. Summit Redstone Partners reinitiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, July 22 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) on Friday, October 13 with “Hold” rating. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of QLYS in report on Tuesday, November 8 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, September 29. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, September 20 report.

More notable recent Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualys And Tenable: Pair Trade Opportunity In The Making – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Qualys (QLYS) Agrees to Acquire Layered Insight – StreetInsider.com” published on October 30, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Buy These Cybersecurity Stocks and ETFs to Forget Your Tech Woes – Investorplace.com” on April 06, 2018. More interesting news about Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tenable: Tempting And Able But Not Quite Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualys: A Fast-Growing Cyber Security Provider – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 13, 2016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.66 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold QLYS shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 30.96 million shares or 0.13% less from 31.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Fincl Gp Inc reported 55,157 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And invested in 0% or 200 shares. Prudential Financial reported 86,908 shares stake. 24,620 are held by Asset. Df Dent & Inc invested in 0.24% or 127,794 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 25,742 shares. 32,050 are owned by Eaton Vance Management. Sawgrass Asset Management Lc owns 5,645 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru has invested 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 163,600 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp holds 7,679 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Us National Bank De invested in 32,809 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Principal Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Analysts await Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. QLYS’s profit will be $9.84M for 70.78 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Qualys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.43% negative EPS growth.