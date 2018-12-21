Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased Ypf S.A. (YPF) stake by 84.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 72,820 shares as Ypf S.A. (YPF)’s stock declined 1.89%. The Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 13,193 shares with $203,000 value, down from 86,013 last quarter. Ypf S.A. now has $5.04B valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 410,010 shares traded. YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 34.77% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.77% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – YPF POSTPONES FUEL PRICE HIKES TO PROTECT CLIENT BASE, ECONOMY; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN

American National Insurance Co (ANAT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.62, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 62 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 58 reduced and sold positions in American National Insurance Co. The investment professionals in our database reported: 17.40 million shares, down from 17.77 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding American National Insurance Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 44 Increased: 38 New Position: 24.

The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 15,833 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (ANAT) has declined 0.96% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 39.27% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company for 11.97 million shares. Rk Asset Management Llc owns 79,041 shares or 8.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Donald Smith & Co. Inc. has 1.63% invested in the company for 403,305 shares. The Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 0.98% in the stock. Karpas Strategies Llc, a New York-based fund reported 11,950 shares.

More notable recent American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “American National Insurance Company (ANAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Radware Secures Multi-Million Dollar Deal With Global Financial Technology Services Provider – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Amedisys, Fiesta Restaurant Group, B2Gold, American National Insurance, Chase, and Mitel Networks â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Radware’s Proven Track Record Drives Expansion Deal With Global Cloud Provider – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American National Declares Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:ANAT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 22, 2018.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance services and products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $3.19 billion. The companyÂ’s Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. It has a 5.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Mercadolibre, YPF SA, and Grupo Supervielle SA Stocks All Dropped Today – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “YPF SA reports NYSE:YPF – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bloomberg:YPF in talks to divest a minority stake in its power unit to Asian Fund – Seeking Alpha” on October 11, 2018. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “YPF Sociedad Anonima 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “YPF sees bigger than expected drop in 2018 output on low nat gas demand – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 92.03 million shares or 0.78% more from 91.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ems Capital LP reported 280,000 shares stake. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 401,450 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.37% or 48,281 shares. Knighthead Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.89% in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 20,742 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF). 40,000 are held by Pomelo Cap Ltd Liability Com. Avalon Advsr Llc accumulated 78,234 shares. Ashmore Group Plc holds 3.33% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) for 327,318 shares. Altrinsic Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 27,664 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 182,120 shares. Canyon Cap Advsr Llc stated it has 516,475 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 2.42 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Nwi Mngmt LP has invested 0.49% in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF).

Analysts await YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on March, 4. YPF’s profit will be $132.63 million for 9.51 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad Anonima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.16% negative EPS growth.

