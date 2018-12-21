Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 27.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.83M, down from 9,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $217.48. About 1.94M shares traded or 64.60% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp Com New (LEA) by 113.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,900 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.60M, up from 8,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $119.66. About 731,706 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 29.53% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA)

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 115,800 shares to 11,100 shares, valued at $478,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.39, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 70 investors sold LEA shares while 184 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 54.61 million shares or 1.74% less from 55.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Asset Management One Communication Limited invested in 107,658 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co reported 0.17% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Wagner Bowman owns 4,415 shares. The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.18% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Lc has invested 0.48% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Invesco Limited stated it has 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 35,126 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc holds 104,932 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. At Natl Bank owns 0.09% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 5,762 shares. Northpointe Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.3% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 109,482 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Co stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Cadence Ltd owns 10,911 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Among 21 analysts covering Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Lear Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, January 30. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 25 by Zacks. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, July 27 with “Equal-Weight”. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $242.0 target in Wednesday, February 7 report. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 18 report. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Hold” on Monday, January 8. The rating was maintained by Longbow on Friday, April 27 with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on Friday, July 27 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, September 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, October 26.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $119,156 activity. Another trade for 789 shares valued at $106,618 was sold by Bott Richard Harold.

More recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Hartstreet: Lea County King Concho Dethrones EOG – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank warms up to auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.66 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.48 per share. BDX’s profit will be $716.74 million for 20.44 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.22% negative EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 62 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, February 11 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, July 18 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Friday, August 7 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 9 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 20 by Cowen & Co. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $21000 target in Thursday, August 3 report. Jefferies maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Tuesday, August 22. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $230.0 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 10. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Thursday, June 21. The company was maintained on Friday, December 29 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The New York-based Meyer Handelman Company has invested 0.36% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). New York-based Etrade Cap Management Lc has invested 0.13% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Security holds 2,597 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Palisade Capital Limited Company Nj reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bowen Hanes And Communications Inc invested in 104,431 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Amica Mutual Insur Company holds 4,623 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru has 1,141 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zeke Advisors Limited Company reported 6,259 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 306 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.24% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 66,898 were reported by Eastern Retail Bank. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Smithfield Tru reported 0.21% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Blb&B Advisors Limited has 0.1% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,931 shares.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $18.75 million activity. Borzi James W also sold $1.49 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares. Polen Thomas E Jr had sold 5,243 shares worth $1.28M on Monday, November 19. Another trade for 42,000 shares valued at $9.96M was made by RING TIMOTHY M on Wednesday, November 7. On Thursday, November 8 Lim James C sold $1.26M worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 5,189 shares. $1.07M worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was sold by Mas Ribo Alberto. 13,498 shares were sold by FORLENZA VINCENT A, worth $3.18 million.