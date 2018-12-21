Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co. (MKC) by 35.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc bought 8,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.01% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 30,517 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.02M, up from 22,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $138.14. About 2.15 million shares traded or 82.93% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 48.08% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Beats Profit Expectations, Matches On Sales — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – COMPANY HAS PLANS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $100 MLN OF COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 47.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 3,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,663 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $484,000, down from 6,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $102.88. About 4.29 million shares traded or 76.31% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 13.33% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 16 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Rev $5.01B; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 04/04/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SERIES X NOTES DUE 2028 OFFERING OF UPTO $450 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES IS FOR BOOKINGS MADE ON OR AFTER APRIL 1 OF THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – edjuster to Exhibit at National PLRB Claims Conference; 17/04/2018 – JW Marriott and FOOD & WINE Announce Full Lineup of Star-Studded Talent for Venice Food & Wine Festival; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square; 04/05/2018 – Marriott International Declares An Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR ABOUT C$92 MLN – SEC FILING

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 11/30/2018: MAR,CULP,ELY – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MAR LOSS NOTICE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. â€“ MAR – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market News For Dec 18, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hilton (HLT) Eyes Expansion, Opens Hotel in Central Vietnam – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq dips into bear market territory as slow growth prospects weigh on tech stocks – Financial Post” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $147.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 4,600 shares to 9,300 shares, valued at $684,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.30, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 63 investors sold MAR shares while 260 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 209.52 million shares or 1.19% more from 207.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Westfield Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 860,043 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. First Midwest Bankshares Division holds 0.16% or 9,195 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 459,828 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The invested in 0.07% or 37,042 shares. Kbc Nv reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Alta Capital Ltd reported 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Jane Street Gp Ltd holds 0.02% or 60,772 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 86 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Colony Group Incorporated Lc invested in 0.03% or 4,512 shares. Carroll Financial owns 1,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Highbridge Capital Llc holds 39,100 shares. Renaissance Investment Ltd Com has invested 1.86% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 3,310 are owned by First Natl. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Company has 2,020 shares.

Among 24 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Marriott International had 79 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, November 9 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 21 by SunTrust. On Wednesday, August 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. M Partners upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $90 target in Monday, December 5 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of MAR in report on Wednesday, March 23 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) rating on Monday, January 29. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $159.0 target. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 24. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) on Tuesday, October 10 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, August 7. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 5 by Evercore.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.12 per share. MAR’s profit will be $477.58M for 18.37 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $61.68 million activity. 111,000 shares were sold by WILSON ALAN D, worth $15.61 million. $959,224 worth of stock was sold by Smith Michael R on Monday, July 9. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $710,000 was made by MANGAN MICHAEL D on Wednesday, October 24. 400 shares valued at $58,976 were sold by MCMULLEN CHRISTINA M on Tuesday, November 13. Kurzius Lawrence Erik also sold $7.29 million worth of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) on Tuesday, October 30. Shares for $3.94M were sold by Swift Malcolm on Tuesday, October 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 36 investors sold MKC shares while 237 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 99.50 million shares or 5.18% less from 104.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schulhoff And Company Inc reported 19,604 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Woodstock stated it has 7,200 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Lc has 15,831 shares. Maryland-based Pinnacle Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.06% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Ami Asset Management Corporation, a California-based fund reported 302,283 shares. 384,783 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. Burney reported 2,192 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtn holds 0.13% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) or 2,557 shares. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 0.03% or 30,723 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 81,285 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 0.11% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Davenport & Limited Liability accumulated 44,755 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca invested in 0.31% or 620,298 shares. Dnb Asset Management As owns 0% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 19,179 shares.