Symphony Asset Management Llc increased Magellan Health Svcs Inc Com N (MGLN) stake by 278.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Symphony Asset Management Llc acquired 6,531 shares as Magellan Health Svcs Inc Com N (MGLN)’s stock declined 21.60%. The Symphony Asset Management Llc holds 8,878 shares with $640,000 value, up from 2,347 last quarter. Magellan Health Svcs Inc Com N now has $1.32B valuation. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.5. About 545,571 shares traded or 118.29% up from the average. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 41.10% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health Elects Two New Board Members; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Rand Wealth Llc increased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 44.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rand Wealth Llc acquired 6,202 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 8.36%. The Rand Wealth Llc holds 20,057 shares with $1.55 million value, up from 13,855 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $68.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $59.91. About 8.38 million shares traded or 21.22% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS; 20/03/2018 – Japanese utility turns LNG seller after nuclear reactor restarts; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SEEKING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN UNITED STATES, ASIA AND CARIBBEAN; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASES OF $2 BLN; 07/05/2018 – SHIPPERS, ISLA REFINERY IN CURACAO EXPECT ATTACHMENT ORDERS BY CONOCO OVER ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST PDVSA TO BE RE-SUBMITTED IN COMING DAYS; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS: ALL SIX WELLS PLUS A SIDETRACK ENCOUNTERED OIL; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Recommends Rejection of Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES RULING FROM INTL ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL

Rand Wealth Llc decreased Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 5,600 shares to 74,831 valued at $5.46 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Pimco Etf Tr (HYS) stake by 5,889 shares and now owns 25,418 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $20.77 million activity. Shares for $1.34M were sold by Schwarz Glenda Mae. KELLY JANET LANGFORD sold $3.62M worth of stock. $11.54M worth of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was sold by Lance Ryan Michael. Shares for $4.27M were sold by Wallette Don E Jr..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 45 investors sold COP shares while 469 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 361 raised stakes. 789.31 million shares or 1.47% less from 801.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.99% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Anchor Cap Advsr Lc stated it has 16,495 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Lp reported 240 shares. Community Savings Bank Na accumulated 24,501 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). First Bank Of Omaha owns 11,096 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank owns 0.11% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 18,020 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Llc owns 0.53% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 66,912 shares. Cardinal Cap reported 1.52% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 2,215 shares. Wilen Inv has invested 4.22% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Perkins Coie Tru Com reported 0.06% stake. 6,252 were accumulated by Frontier Mngmt. Spinnaker Trust has 0.03% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Bartlett & Ltd Liability owns 12,449 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 14 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, October 2 to “Neutral”. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 6 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 16 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, September 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 29 by Bank of America. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 26. JP Morgan maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) rating on Friday, July 27. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $85 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 11. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold MGLN shares while 65 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 23.18 million shares or 1.05% less from 23.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc owns 321,143 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. California-based Schwab Charles Invest Management has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 15,450 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.05% or 21,225 shares. James, Ohio-based fund reported 6,278 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 13,788 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) or 34,990 shares. 8,878 were accumulated by Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co owns 2,970 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.01% or 3,571 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 31,688 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 71,493 shares. Bank Of Mellon accumulated 321,181 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Ltd reported 2.20 million shares stake.

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 11,875 shares to 3,616 valued at $589,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) stake by 4,730 shares and now owns 2,764 shares. Ocean Rig Udw Inc was reduced too.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.28 million activity. SMITH BARRY M had sold 13,375 shares worth $1.28 million.