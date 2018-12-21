Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 11.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 4,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,259 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.95M, up from 37,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $355.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.38% or $9.84 during the last trading session, reaching $123.56. About 42.45M shares traded or 61.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/05/2018 – Facebook is facing heightened scrutiny after widespread reports of abuse on its platform, including foreign election meddling and difficult-to-detect hate speech; 19/03/2018 – Firm at center of Facebook breach caught saying sex workers, spies could be used to win elections; 11/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells House panel that regulation of his industry is; 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s Privacy Scandal Appears to Have Little Effect on Its Bottom Line; 20/03/2018 – Facebook accused of influencing US elections and Brexit; 27/03/2018 – CBS News: Sources tell CBS News it is likely that Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress about the; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EU to demand improvements on tackling fake news by end of year – draft; 19/03/2018 – Nasdaq-100 Tumbles On Facebook Drop, Just One Component In Positive Territory — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Oregon AG: AG Rosenblum Joins Coalition Demanding Answers from Facebook; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Range Resources Corporation (RRC) by 33.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 190,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 750,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.74 million, up from 560,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Range Resources Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 8.36 million shares traded or 9.99% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 17.18% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – INCIDENT CAUSED BY ILLEGAL DRILLING OPERATIONS OF A NEW WELL UNDERTAKEN BY LOCAL RESIDENTS WHICH HAS CAUSED A BLOWOUT AND FIRE; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 27/03/2018 – ETP Mariner East liquids pipe spills more fluid in Pennsylvania; 27/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 24 Conference; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS RANGE RESOURCES ‘BB+’RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RRC shares while 124 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 239.31 million shares or 1.82% less from 243.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Company holds 89,700 shares. 42,441 were reported by King Luther Management. Carroll Fin Assoc holds 0% or 50 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 60,571 shares. Moreover, Anchor Bolt Capital LP has 0.47% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Next Fincl Group Inc holds 50 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% or 2.93M shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Highlander Management Llc invested in 1,500 shares. Country Tru State Bank owns 1.02 million shares. Bluecrest Cap Limited reported 70,443 shares stake. Moreover, Sir Cap Mngmt LP has 1.35% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 535,487 shares. Kbc Nv invested in 259,523 shares. Oslo Asset Management As invested in 7.2% or 1.60 million shares. Axa reported 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

More recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 12, 2018. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “Range Announces Appalachian Overriding Royalty Sale for $300 Million – GlobeNewswire” on October 15, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Chesapeake Energy Stock Is Still a High-Reward, High-Risk Name – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 46 analysts covering Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC), 24 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Range Resources Corp. had 160 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 23 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, June 26. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, August 11. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, March 22. Morgan Stanley initiated the shares of RRC in report on Tuesday, September 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, May 24 report. Imperial Capital initiated the shares of RRC in report on Tuesday, November 3 with “In-Line” rating. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, January 24 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, June 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 8 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $213,737 activity. The insider SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought $7,197. Poole David P sold $67,161 worth of stock or 3,829 shares.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $329.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (BRKA) by 5 shares to 65 shares, valued at $20.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 selling transactions for $1.73 billion activity. 2,648 shares were sold by FISCHER DAVID B., worth $392,937. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $9.66 million. Stretch Colin also sold $149,250 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 20. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $871,068. The insider Zuckerberg Mark sold 137,400 shares worth $23.76 million. Another trade for 37,982 shares valued at $7.74 million was made by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, July 10.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 1 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Thursday, November 3, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Thursday, November 1 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $226 target in Friday, July 13 report. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 16. RBC Capital Markets maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, November 2. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $230.0 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 3 by Mizuho. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, January 12 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, October 31.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) can reform keep the U.S. and EU happy? – Live Trading News” on December 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GOOGL, FB, AMZN’s Aggressiveness to Disrupt Banking Sector – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2018: FB, INTC, PLAB – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook board backs COO Sandberg on Soros approach – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2,798 were reported by Grimes And. Novare Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Missouri-based Comm Financial Bank has invested 0.72% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 0.15% or 92,300 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 325 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 55,047 were reported by Channing Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Jcic Asset reported 32,389 shares. Valley Advisers owns 2,745 shares. Moreover, Beese Fulmer Investment Incorporated has 1.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Huntington Natl Bank stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 22,256 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Auxier Asset Management, Oregon-based fund reported 11,070 shares. Raymond James, Florida-based fund reported 1.82M shares.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $923.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 7,613 shares to 164,870 shares, valued at $12.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,936 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIVB).