Rdl Financial Boosted Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Stake By $375,821; Navigant Consulting (NCI) Sentiment Is 1.01

Rdl Financial Inc increased Sei Investments Co (SEIC) stake by 92.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rdl Financial Inc acquired 6,161 shares as Sei Investments Co (SEIC)’s stock declined 20.51%. The Rdl Financial Inc holds 12,838 shares with $784,000 value, up from 6,677 last quarter. Sei Investments Co now has $6.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.33% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $44.7. About 1.17 million shares traded or 48.76% up from the average. SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 30.44% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization

Navigant Consulting Inc (NCI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.66, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 73 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 72 sold and reduced positions in Navigant Consulting Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 39.53 million shares, down from 40.52 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Navigant Consulting Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 55 Increased: 48 New Position: 25.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $26.85 million activity. On Wednesday, September 12 the insider Ujobai Joseph P sold $940,800. On Wednesday, September 12 MCGONIGLE DENNIS sold $942,450 worth of SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) or 15,000 shares. WEST ALFRED P JR also sold $5.16M worth of SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 30 investors sold SEIC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 105.46 million shares or 0.21% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). M&R Cap holds 900 shares. Huntington Bancorporation has 0% invested in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 1,157 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 98,437 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 134,912 shares. Smithfield stated it has 195 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs invested in 438 shares. Westpac Bk reported 10,940 shares. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Mariner Lc reported 4,207 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc reported 3,367 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc owns 6,780 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 29,554 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com stated it has 71,107 shares. 219,522 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins The.

Rdl Financial Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IEF) stake by 5,142 shares to 12,564 valued at $1.27M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Inc (EWY) stake by 6,100 shares and now owns 14,703 shares. Ishares Inc (EWG) was reduced too.

More notable recent SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is SEI (SEIC) Up 4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on November 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SEI Investments declares $0.33 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Relative Strength Alert For SEI Investments – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Financial Advisors Expect Market Downturn in 2019, According to SEI New Year’s Resolutions Survey – PRNewswire” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is SEI Investments (SEIC) Down 5.3% Since Its Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 25, 2018.

Analysts await Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 55.17% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.29 per share. NCI’s profit will be $5.54 million for 43.75 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Navigant Consulting, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Navigant Consulting, Inc. for 474,445 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc owns 44,783 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpha Windward Llc has 0.31% invested in the company for 22,740 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Cna Financial Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 40,304 shares.

More notable recent Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Navigant Announces Managing Director Promotions – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Navigant Expands Global Energy Segment with Expertise in Capital Program Management, Customer Excellence, and Clean Energy Finance – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “NCI Building Systems Inc. (NCS) CEO Jim Metcalf on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Eclipse Resources, DISH Network, Navigant Consulting, TreeHouse Foods, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, and Party City Holdco â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For December 19, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Navigant Consulting, Inc. provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $968.90 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics & Legal Technology. It has a 6.75 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment provides consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.