Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 23.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 12,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.53% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 41,066 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.34 million, down from 53,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $64.6. About 444,608 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 19.75% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.75% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 31.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 443,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 966,487 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.62 million, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.06. About 533,299 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 8.14% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Among 22 analysts covering CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 278,421 shares to 492,786 shares, valued at $12.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 20,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 36 investors sold CF shares while 161 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 206.85 million shares or 6.53% less from 221.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) has 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 24 shares. Trexquant Invest LP holds 35,485 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.06% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 13,765 shares. Patten Gru Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 633 shares. Nikko Asset Americas accumulated 0.11% or 72,235 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc reported 99,478 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Incorporated Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc reported 140 shares. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp accumulated 13,369 shares. First Mercantile Tru owns 2,938 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Scout Investments Inc has invested 0.67% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Stratos Wealth invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Cambridge Inv Advisors Inc stated it has 14,603 shares. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Whittier Trust owns 274 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 3,100.00% or $0.62 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. CF’s profit will be $138.49M for 17.11 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 361.54% EPS growth.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 2.63% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.76 per share. O’s profit will be $230.73 million for 20.71 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold O shares while 168 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 194.59 million shares or 2.56% more from 189.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa owns 211,766 shares. Northstar Invest Advsr stated it has 1.76% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 4.48 million shares. Moreover, Korea Corp has 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 3,669 shares. Vantage Inv Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 1,113 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp owns 7,590 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Beacon Finance holds 1.02% or 105,928 shares. 142,521 are owned by Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs. Destination Wealth invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 2.88% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). First Manhattan Com accumulated 44,753 shares. Natixis owns 0.12% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 370,721 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 2.37M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Among 21 analysts covering Realty Income (NYSE:O), 7 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive.