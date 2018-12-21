Redmond Asset Management Lowered Its At&T Com (T) Stake; Sfmg Decreased Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased At&T Inc Com (T) stake by 57.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 18,960 shares as At&T Inc Com (T)’s stock declined 7.66%. The Redmond Asset Management Llc holds 13,830 shares with $464,000 value, down from 32,790 last quarter. At&T Inc Com now has $205.75B valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 55.15M shares traded or 36.41% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 13/03/2018 – TWX, T: Latest twist in DOJ-AT&T case: The government does want AT&T to submit its arbitration offer as evidence. – ! $TWX $T; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs New Crown Castle Agreement to Speed FirstNet Buildout; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 28/03/2018 – Debt clause puts AT&T at risk of $1.1bn payout; 20/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches 5G Foundation Technologies in New Markets; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017

Sfmg Llc decreased Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) stake by 0.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sfmg Llc sold 10,154 shares as Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)’s stock rose 5.86%. The Sfmg Llc holds 1.08 million shares with $99.67M value, down from 1.09 million last quarter. Atmos Energy Corp now has $11.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $94.86. About 927,804 shares traded or 31.28% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 7.53% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. –

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.44 million activity. $3.26 million worth of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) shares were sold by DOUGLAS RICHARD W. QUINN NANCY K had sold 2,000 shares worth $186,100 on Wednesday, August 15.

Sfmg Llc increased Goldman Sachs Etf Tr stake by 686,510 shares to 744,005 valued at $40.83M in 2018Q3. It also upped Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) stake by 319,051 shares and now owns 750,229 shares. Wisdomtree Tr was raised too.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.39 EPS, down 0.71% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.4 per share. ATO’s profit will be $163.90 million for 17.06 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 239.02% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Atmos Energy had 8 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) on Friday, December 14 to “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of ATO in report on Friday, September 21 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, November 29 report. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Atmos Energy (ATO) Announces Public Offering of $650 Million of Shares of Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” on November 28, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “27 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Atmos Energy to launch $650M public share offering – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy’s (ATO) Board Approves 8.3% Hike in Dividend – Zacks.com” with publication date: November 12, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering AT\u0026T (NYSE:T), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AT\u0026T had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Tigress Financial on Monday, October 22 to “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, December 11. Cowen & Co upgraded the shares of T in report on Monday, December 3 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, December 3 to “Overweight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, July 13. Moffett Nathanson upgraded the shares of T in report on Monday, November 26 to “Neutral” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 30 by Bank of America. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of T in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Friday, September 21. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of T in report on Wednesday, June 27 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T Is Not Nearly Worth $65 – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Just Relax – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Like Clockwork – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Ready For Takeoff – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Lightning Hasn’t Struck Twice – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11 billion for 8.41 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.