Redwood Investments Has Lifted Celanese Del (CE) Stake; Sigma Designs (SIGM) Sentiment Is 0.03

Redwood Investments Llc increased Celanese Corp Del (CE) stake by 268.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Redwood Investments Llc acquired 57,861 shares as Celanese Corp Del (CE)’s stock declined 21.51%. The Redwood Investments Llc holds 79,406 shares with $9.05M value, up from 21,545 last quarter. Celanese Corp Del now has $11.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 4.79 million shares traded or 227.45% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 15.23% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in Asia; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Annual Adjusted EBIT in Acetate Tow to Remain Stable Through 2020; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.33; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c

Sigma Designs Inc (SIGM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.03 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -1.02, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 2 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 65 sold and reduced equity positions in Sigma Designs Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 2.16 million shares, down from 27.70 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sigma Designs Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 61 Reduced: 4 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

Redwood Investments Llc decreased Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) stake by 100,206 shares to 66,046 valued at $9.97 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) stake by 11,622 shares and now owns 73,686 shares. Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.31, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold CE shares while 133 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 120.88 million shares or 0.39% more from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca owns 46,763 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 2,465 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ajo Lp has 0.2% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 362,898 shares. Millennium Management Ltd owns 1.89M shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Lc holds 0.05% or 8,351 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.12% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Lourd Lc reported 2,113 shares. Regions Finance holds 0.03% or 24,531 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Nordea invested 0.13% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 135,655 were accumulated by Private Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability invested in 1,390 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Afam has 1.34% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 84,186 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Celanese had 11 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 24 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 22 by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) on Monday, July 30 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, July 23. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, October 15 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, July 11. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Nomura. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.0023 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1499. About 52,446 shares traded. Sigma Designs, Inc. (SIGM) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGM News: 20/04/2018 – SIGMA DESIGNS 4Q REV. $139.5M; 03/04/2018 – Sigma Designs Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Bank Of Montreal Buys New 1.5% Position in Sigma Designs; 19/03/2018 – Sigma Designs, Which Previously Disclosed a Plan to Liquidate, Reports 4Q Rev of $26.5M; 17/05/2018 – Sigma Designs 37.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 20/04/2018 – Sigma Designs 4Q Loss/Shr $1.91; 14/05/2018 – Yakira Capital Buys New 4.4% Position in Sigma Designs; 22/03/2018 – SIGMA DESIGNS INC SAYS ON MARCH 21, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH V-SILICON INTERNATIONAL, INC – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Sigma Designs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Newtyn Management Buys New 3.8% Position in Sigma Designs