Reik & Co decreased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 4.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 17,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 353,948 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.35M, down from 371,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.44. About 106,326 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has declined 5.14% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up

Northern Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 57.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Capital Management Llc bought 25,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,395 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.29 million, up from 44,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.53. About 2.83M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 33.37% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 12 investors sold TR shares while 45 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 13.79 million shares or 0.26% more from 13.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 2,305 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 11,258 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc reported 744,660 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii owns 138,386 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement has 16,120 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc owns 38,427 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 331,904 shares. First Trust Lp holds 66,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackhill Capital accumulated 1,041 shares. Vanguard invested in 2.04M shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 7,799 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 8,296 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited Company (Trc) invested in 0% or 294 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 4 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) or 9,906 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 47 investors sold LEN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 271.84 million shares or 1.78% less from 276.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Leuthold Lc has invested 0.55% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 167,000 shares. Premier Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 2.49% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Salem Inv Counselors has 1.13% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 220 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests, a Nebraska-based fund reported 103 shares. Gator Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 21,096 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0.01% or 18,945 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 5,862 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). California-based Affinity Advsr Ltd Co has invested 1.13% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Brown Brothers Harriman & Comm stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Mackenzie Financial Corp stated it has 17,633 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Northern Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.79 million and $435.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A by 291 shares to 6,821 shares, valued at $8.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 14,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,767 shares, and cut its stake in Shire Plc (NASDAQ:SHPG).

