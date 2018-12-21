SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG NIESTETAL ORDINA (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) had a decrease of 13.66% in short interest. SMTGF’s SI was 43,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 13.66% from 50,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 436 days are for SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG NIESTETAL ORDINA (OTCMKTS:SMTGF)’s short sellers to cover SMTGF’s short positions. It closed at $17.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 34.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,171 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock declined 11.68%. The Reilly Financial Advisors Llc holds 17,036 shares with $1.44M value, down from 26,207 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $107.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $67.53. About 14.49M shares traded or 82.70% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes photovoltaic inverters, transformers, choke coils, and monitoring and energy management systems for PV systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $581.61 million. It operates through Residential, Commercial, Utility, Service, and Other divisions. It has a 37.34 P/E ratio. The firm provides micro and single-phase string inverters under the Sunny Boy brand; three-phase inverters under the Sunny Tripower brand; module optimizers, and single and three phase string inverters under the SMA and Zeversolar brands; energy management solutions, and communication products and accessories; and storage systems, as well as technical solutions for PV systems in PV markets.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $28.37 million activity. $3.06 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by Krane Hilary K. Shares for $317,006 were sold by Campion Andrew on Tuesday, July 17. 16,000 shares were sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A, worth $1.36M on Wednesday, September 19. Shares for $1.45 million were sold by Matheson Monique S.. SPRUNK ERIC D also sold $11.86 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares. On Friday, July 27 the insider Hill Elliott sold $448,774.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2.