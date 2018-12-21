Staar Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) had an increase of 24.28% in short interest. STAA’s SI was 1.55M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 24.28% from 1.25M shares previously. With 728,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Staar Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s short sellers to cover STAA’s short positions. The SI to Staar Surgical Company’s float is 5.6%. The stock decreased 6.67% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.36. About 735,680 shares traded or 41.89% up from the average. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has risen 103.50% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 103.50% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased Nisource Inc (NI) stake by 2.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 16,565 shares as Nisource Inc (NI)’s stock declined 1.30%. The Reinhart Partners Inc holds 603,713 shares with $15.05M value, down from 620,278 last quarter. Nisource Inc now has $9.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.28. About 4.65M shares traded or 30.49% up from the average. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 0.85% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 07/05/2018 – NiSource: Aggregate Offering Pice $606M; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Maryland Files to Recover Investment in Replacing Aging Infrastructure; 23/04/2018 – NiSource: Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 29/03/2018 – NiSource Inc.: Richard A. Abdoo Decides Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 16/03/2018 – NISOURCE’S COLUMBIA GAS OF PA FILES FOR BASE-RATE ADJUSTMENT; 11/04/2018 – NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (Nl); 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC – TERM LOANS MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2019; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $206,750 activity. Shares for $206,750 were sold by Wall William P on Monday, August 20.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. The firm provides Visian implantable collamer lenses to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It has a 341.12 P/E ratio. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.94, from 3.06 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 8 investors sold STAAR Surgical Company shares while 41 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 36.27 million shares or 46.53% less from 67.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comerica Retail Bank owns 36,011 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 67,255 shares. Axa owns 31,400 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Grandeur Peak Advisors Llc has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Citigroup has 28,489 shares. Metropolitan Life Company stated it has 3,248 shares. Pnc Fin Gp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Zebra Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0.11% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 4,963 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Broadwood has invested 48.4% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 256,131 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability Company reported 232,059 shares stake. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 23,263 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amer Gp Inc holds 0% or 29,165 shares.

Another recent and important NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “NiSource Appoints Randy Hulen Treasurer; Shawn Anderson to Enhanced Risk, Strategy Role – PRNewswire” on December 05, 2018.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $785,166 activity. 27,000 shares were sold by Hightman Carrie J, worth $722,334 on Monday, August 13. $62,832 worth of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) was sold by Brown Donald Eugene on Thursday, November 8.

Reinhart Partners Inc increased Carter Inc Com (NYSE:CRI) stake by 3,740 shares to 34,395 valued at $3.39 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Michaels Stores Inc Com (NASDAQ:MIK) stake by 59,266 shares and now owns 1.78 million shares. Axalta Coating Sys Ltd Com was raised too.

Analysts await NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 15.15% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NI’s profit will be $140.48M for 17.29 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by NiSource Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 280.00% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering NiSource (NYSE:NI), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. NiSource had 15 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, October 16 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by JP Morgan. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $27 target in Friday, October 5 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) rating on Monday, December 17. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $29 target. On Monday, November 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Evercore downgraded the shares of NI in report on Friday, September 14 to “Underperform” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, November 2 with “Overweight”. Guggenheim downgraded NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) on Monday, September 10 to “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, November 29 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) rating on Thursday, July 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $27 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold NI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 324.82 million shares or 1.16% more from 321.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Synovus Fin, Georgia-based fund reported 3,961 shares. 215,000 are held by Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP invested 0.02% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). America First Investment Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 2,000 shares. Franklin Res reported 3.48 million shares stake. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 2.79 million shares. Girard Prtnrs Ltd owns 1,068 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd reported 112 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability invested in 17,762 shares. Sun Life Fincl reported 999 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division holds 0.1% or 159,314 shares in its portfolio. Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 10,100 shares.