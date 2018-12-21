Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 7.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 10,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,432 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $57.84 million, down from 147,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $323.39. About 120,408 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 24.42% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 27.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 3,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,591 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.09M, down from 13,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $116.17. About 2.94M shares traded or 40.49% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has declined 5.07% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.07% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY

Among 20 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 0 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kimberly-Clark had 77 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, June 19. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 26 by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained the shares of KMB in report on Tuesday, October 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Thursday, November 2. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, April 24. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 13 by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) rating on Thursday, July 6. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $12200 target. As per Friday, October 23, the company rating was upgraded by Societe Generale. Zacks downgraded Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) on Thursday, September 17 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 23 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 7.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KMB’s profit will be $581.79 million for 17.29 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.54 million activity. Powell Aaron had sold 1,100 shares worth $116,551. The insider Azbell Michael T. sold 13,565 shares worth $1.56 million. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $111,180 was sold by Melucci Jeffrey P..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold KMB shares while 410 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 240.73 million shares or 3.47% less from 249.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division has 0.42% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Smithbridge Asset De owns 2,990 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 150,184 shares. Moreover, Baxter Bros has 0.23% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 8,562 shares. Jnba Fin has invested 0.04% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Pnc Fincl Gp accumulated 1.42 million shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of, Australia-based fund reported 795 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 3.83 million shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 241,853 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 61,379 shares. 2,095 are held by Winslow Asset Management. Mufg Americas Corporation owns 71,863 shares. Oakwood Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp Ca owns 27,120 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. 7,215 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.79% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $199,662 activity.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 118.10% or $1.24 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $83.40M for 35.30 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 19 investors sold CSGP shares while 121 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 32.71 million shares or 1.16% less from 33.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2 were reported by Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department. Macquarie Grp Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Ashford Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 36,343 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Raymond James Associates has 7,896 shares. Blair William And Communications Il accumulated 253,297 shares. Moreover, Letko Brosseau And Assoc has 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Us-based Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Artemis Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 137,961 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 497 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 0.31% or 10,434 shares in its portfolio. Umb Bank N A Mo invested 0.05% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 6,205 shares. Winslow Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 1.05% or 501,209 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 664 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. CoStar Group had 25 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. As per Wednesday, January 24, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, January 18. Citigroup initiated CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) on Tuesday, December 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 24 by JP Morgan. The stock of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by Needham. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 25. On Monday, August 22 the stock rating was initiated by Needham with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Zacks on Wednesday, August 12 to “Hold”. The stock of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 23 by SunTrust.