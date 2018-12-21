Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in The Progressive Corp (PGR) by 1.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 8,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 523,631 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.20 million, up from 515,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in The Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $60.77. About 1.09 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 16.75% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) by 10% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.22M, up from 409,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wintrust Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $66.15. About 130,739 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 15.24% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.40, EST. $1.28; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 07/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wintrust Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTFC); 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC

More notable recent Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans to Acquire Delaware Place Bank – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wintrust (WTFC) Diversifies Operations With Latest Buyout – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on October 17, 2018. More interesting news about Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2018 Earnings Release Schedule – GlobeNewswire” published on June 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: EnPro, Domtar, Unum, Popular and Wintrust – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 16 analysts covering Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Wintrust Financial had 54 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $79.0 target in Thursday, October 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Tuesday, October 3. As per Monday, April 23, the company rating was maintained by Hovde Group. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Tuesday, April 17. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, January 24. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $74.0 target in Friday, September 1 report. The company was initiated on Wednesday, August 24 by Hovde Group. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, September 7 with “Buy”. On Monday, October 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Tuesday, October 3.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $15.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hold (NYSE:SERV) by 81,800 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $133.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Relic Inc by 11,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,375 shares, and cut its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Since July 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $1.19 million activity. SWEENEY GARY D also bought $22,383 worth of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) shares. CRANE TIMOTHY had sold 954 shares worth $86,776 on Friday, July 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 16 investors sold WTFC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.18 million shares or 1.50% less from 47.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paloma Prns Co reported 16,058 shares. World Asset reported 2,815 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset LP accumulated 2,700 shares. Patten Group Inc Inc holds 125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Midwest State Bank Division holds 0.11% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) or 9,889 shares. First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.11% or 6,481 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 68,408 shares. 187,296 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gp. Swiss Bankshares reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Brookstone Management has 0.02% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Cetera Advisor Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 4,493 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 122,046 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 164,201 shares. Eagle Asset invested in 33,989 shares. Fort Limited Partnership invested in 314 shares.

Among 21 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Progressive had 83 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Thursday, May 17 to “Hold” rating. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Thursday, January 25. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 17 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, August 11 report. Sandler O’Neill upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, December 17 report. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, June 20 with “Buy”. Sandler O’Neill maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 1 report. On Wednesday, October 18 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy” on Monday, December 4. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein given on Tuesday, January 19.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR), Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Insurers Get Behind In-Cab Video Systems, Even If Drivers Don’t Always Want To – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Progressive Stock Gained 13% in August – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2018. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Women-Led Companies Delivering Outsized Returns – Investorplace.com” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive’s Dashboard Report – June 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 217 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 447.91 million shares or 0.37% less from 449.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Peak Asset Management Limited Company holds 5,716 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment, California-based fund reported 28,646 shares. Shell Asset Management owns 138,890 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 310,901 shares. Uss Inv Limited holds 0.12% or 162,200 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Renaissance Techs has invested 0.62% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cornerstone Advsr holds 40,000 shares. Korea invested in 0.13% or 388,077 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.54% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 11.57M shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs invested in 635 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc owns 131,557 shares. Mcdonald Cap Invsts Inc Ca has invested 16.46% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 3.90 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 15,703 shares to 217,539 shares, valued at $19.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allianz Se (AZSEY) by 26,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 827,254 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $10.44 million activity. The insider Murphy John Jo sold $452,296. The insider Barbagallo John A sold 50,000 shares worth $3.40M. 12,000 The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares with value of $771,000 were sold by Sauerland John P. 12,600 shares were sold by Griffith Susan Patricia, worth $808,164. $137,724 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares were sold by Broz Steven.