Renaissance Investment Group Decreased Rockwell Collins (COL) Holding; Kaman Has 1.12 Sentiment

Kaman Corp (KAMN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.71, from 1.83 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 84 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 75 trimmed and sold equity positions in Kaman Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 25.47 million shares, down from 25.60 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Kaman Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 55 Increased: 55 New Position: 29.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased Rockwell Collins Inc (COL) stake by 43.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 15,199 shares as Rockwell Collins Inc (COL)’s stock 0.00%. The Renaissance Investment Group Llc holds 19,514 shares with $2.74M value, down from 34,713 last quarter. Rockwell Collins Inc now has $23.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 15.44M shares traded or 877.52% up from the average. Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical COL News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 4); 27/04/2018 – Rockwell: Expenses Under Investigation Preceded B/E Aerospace Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 27/04/2018 – Rockwell Collins 2Q Net $237M; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ROCKWELL COLLINS: CASCADE AEROSPACE SELECTS ROCKWELL COLLINS; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL AIR FORCE SELECTS ROCKWELL COLLINS TO SUPPORT FLIGHT OPS; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal

Analysts await Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 9.30% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.86 per share. KAMN’s profit will be $26.28M for 14.57 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Kaman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.91% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $236,163 activity.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. It operates through two business divisions, Distribution and Aerospace. It has a 35.11 P/E ratio. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products, bearings, power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Kaman Corporation for 893,203 shares. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al owns 2.97 million shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 1.31% invested in the company for 441,376 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 1.15% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 336,696 shares.

