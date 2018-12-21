RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Forms $129.65 Double Bottom; Abiomed Has 1.21 Sentiment

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) formed double bottom with $117.98 target or 9.00% below today’s $129.65 share price. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) has $5.22B valuation. The stock decreased 2.72% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $129.65. About 374,166 shares traded or 18.90% up from the average. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 11.92% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M

Abiomed Inc (ABMD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.40, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 216 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 179 sold and reduced their holdings in Abiomed Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 35.84 million shares, down from 36.14 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Abiomed Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 13 to 13 for the same number . Sold All: 35 Reduced: 144 Increased: 139 New Position: 77.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc holds 6.96% of its portfolio in ABIOMED, Inc. for 65,149 shares. Brown Capital Management Llc owns 1.26 million shares or 5.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Investments Llc Oh has 4.85% invested in the company for 17,469 shares. The New York-based Tirschwell & Loewy Inc has invested 4.15% in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 55,701 shares.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The company has market cap of $12.80 billion. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. It has a 68.77 P/E ratio. The firm offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter axial flow pump.

Analysts await ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 32.86% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.7 per share. ABMD’s profit will be $41.89M for 76.42 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by ABIOMED, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.81% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. RenaissanceRe Holdings had 11 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) rating on Friday, October 12. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $161 target. On Thursday, November 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, July 12 with “Buy”. The stock of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Wood. As per Wednesday, November 7, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 2 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 22. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $160 target in Wednesday, October 3 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, November 14. The stock of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, December 3.

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 18.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.05 per share. RNR’s profit will be $34.63M for 37.69 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.38% EPS growth.