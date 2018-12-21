Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 1.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 730 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,454 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.11M, down from 53,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $12.04 during the last trading session, reaching $459.88. About 200 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 29.79% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Resmed (Rmd) (RMD) by 21.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 10,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 36,850 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.25 million, down from 47,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Resmed (Rmd) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $107.47. About 941,579 shares traded or 10.71% up from the average. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 31.63% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 29/05/2018 – ResMed Transaction Is Expected to Be Finalized Before the End of the 1Q of FY19; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 6.7% to A$12.75/Share by Credit Suisse; 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q EPS 76c; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT TERMINATES ON APRIL 17, 2023; 29/05/2018 – ResMed: Transaction Will Not Be Material to ResMed’s Consolidated Fincl Results; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Lifted 19% to A$14.36/Share by Morgans; 15/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Forecasts to 2023 – A $6.5 Billion Market Opportunity with ResMed, Koninklíjke Philips, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Thriving – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.AX : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO A$12.75 FROM A$11.95; RATING NEUTRAL

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 19.32% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.07 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $282.07 million for 46.55 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.27% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “STERIS plc (STE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India – GlobeNewswire” published on May 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuitive Surgical Becomes Oversold (ISRG) – Nasdaq” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. vs. Medtronic plc – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 26 investors sold ISRG shares while 235 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.44% less from 94.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 19,300 were accumulated by Atika Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Cibc World Markets Corp accumulated 34,199 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Company holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 11,974 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt holds 1,602 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated has 0.2% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation holds 24,364 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 30,210 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Horseman, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Private Tru Na invested in 637 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 450 shares. Sfe Counsel stated it has 793 shares. Wetherby Asset holds 1,623 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Dearborn Lc has 400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sand Hill Advsrs invested in 0.09% or 1,626 shares.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 selling transactions for $59.70 million activity. The insider Friedman Michael A sold 2,070 shares worth $1.12M. Rosa David J. had sold 20,000 shares worth $10.49 million. MOHR MARSHALL had sold 8,250 shares worth $4.20M. $127,690 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by SMITH LONNIE M. On Monday, December 3 Brogna Salvatore sold $1.13M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 2,090 shares. 862 shares were sold by Samath Jamie, worth $451,170 on Tuesday, July 24.

Among 23 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Intuitive Surgical Inc had 91 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, January 2. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, September 6 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $51000 target in Thursday, May 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, April 17. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ISRG in report on Thursday, January 25 with “Hold” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $800 target in Wednesday, October 19 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) rating on Tuesday, July 17. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $600 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, July 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 19 by RBC Capital Markets.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $21.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 2,381 shares to 192,183 shares, valued at $24.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 64,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 selling transactions for $5.59 million activity. The insider McHale Richard sold $200,808. $214,900 worth of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) was sold by Sandercock Brett. 2,810 shares valued at $320,200 were sold by PENDARVIS DAVID on Wednesday, October 3. Another trade for 3,300 shares valued at $344,817 was made by Farrell Michael J. on Friday, November 16. Douglas Robert Andrew had sold 4,291 shares worth $435,279.

Among 14 analysts covering ResMed Inc (NYSE:RMD), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. ResMed Inc had 47 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, January 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Needham to “Hold”. The stock of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 11. As per Monday, September 19, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets maintained ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) on Friday, October 27 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, January 24. On Wednesday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, August 2 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 7 with “Underweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, September 25. Needham maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, September 22 report.

More notable recent ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: “ResMed to buy digital therapeutics firm Propeller Health for $225 mln – PE Hub” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ResMed to acquire Propeller Health for $225M – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 10, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ResMed, Proofpoint, Southwestern Energy, Knowles, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Medtronic â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “ResMed (RMD) to Acquire Propeller Health for $225 Million – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (V Us) (NYSE:V) by 10,966 shares to 171,668 shares, valued at $25.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (Acwi) (ACWI) by 50,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,853 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO).