Resolution Capital LTD Has Cut Its Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Position; 4 Analysts Covering ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) stake by 6.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 125,406 shares as Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG)’s stock rose 2.20%. The Resolution Capital Ltd holds 1.76M shares with $310.57M value, down from 1.88M last quarter. Simon Ppty Group Inc New now has $60.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $170.3. About 782,478 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 14.83% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE

Among 9 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. ONEOK had 13 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Bank of America. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 12. Bank of America upgraded the shares of OKE in report on Friday, November 2 to “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 13 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, November 29 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 18 by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, October 16, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies. On Thursday, November 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. See ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q2.

ONEOK, Inc., through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $22.70 billion. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines divisions. It has a 24.46 P/E ratio. It owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

The stock increased 1.21% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $55.18. About 1.21M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 12.88% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED

Among 8 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Simon Property Group had 9 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, September 10. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, July 31 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, October 5 by JP Morgan. The stock of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 31. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $190 target in Monday, October 29 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 17 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $3.23 earnings per share, up 3.53% or $0.11 from last year’s $3.12 per share. SPG’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.18 P/E if the $3.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.05 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q2.

Resolution Capital Ltd increased Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) stake by 3.85 million shares to 5.06 million valued at $79.62 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) stake by 28,456 shares and now owns 620,583 shares. Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) was raised too.