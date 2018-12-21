Resolution Capital Ltd increased Boston Properties Inc (BXP) stake by 317.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired 3.85 million shares as Boston Properties Inc (BXP)’s stock declined 1.21%. The Resolution Capital Ltd holds 5.06M shares with $79.62M value, up from 1.21M last quarter. Boston Properties Inc now has $19.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $116.12. About 359,006 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 2.44% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP)

Among 9 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Kinder Morgan had 9 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by Bernstein. The stock of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Barclays Capital. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) on Monday, November 26 to “Underperform” rating. The stock of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $21 target in Friday, July 27 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 20 by Citigroup. See Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) latest ratings:

29/11/2018 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Initiates Coverage On

26/11/2018 Broker: Wolfe Research Old Rating: Peer Perform New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

12/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $20 New Target: $21 Maintain

11/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $23 Initiates Coverage On

09/10/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Initiates Coverage On

01/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $21 New Target: $23 Maintain

27/07/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $20 New Target: $21 Maintain

20/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $21 New Target: $20 Maintain

26/06/2018 Broker: Bernstein Rating: Buy Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BXP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 141.78 million shares or 0.33% less from 142.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 0.08% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.06% or 206,773 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Llc has 10,271 shares. Moreover, Paloma Partners Mgmt Co has 0.02% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 9,479 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.15 million shares or 0.75% of the stock. Quantum Capital Ltd Liability Nj owns 9,135 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership holds 0.36% or 41,727 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Savings Bank Of America De has 0.02% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 1.05M shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 2,073 shares in its portfolio. 1,700 are held by Quantres Asset Mgmt. Renaissance Tech Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Quadrant Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Brown Advisory reported 9,722 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 5,473 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.03% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Boston Properties Announces Redemption Price for 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2019 – Business Wire” on December 11, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on November 23, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Meridian buys Akin Gump-anchored building from Boston Properties – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boston Properties: Double Your Yield And Add A Layer Of Protection With This Class A REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) CEO Owen Thomas on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Among 10 analysts covering Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boston Properties had 10 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, October 15 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, September 17. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, December 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 5 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 26. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Evercore. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, November 19. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 21.

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) stake by 39,746 shares to 3.54 million valued at $234.51 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Washington Real Estate Invt (NYSE:WRE) stake by 339,109 shares and now owns 1.32M shares. Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) was reduced too.

The stock increased 1.80% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.83. About 6.63M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has declined 7.60% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays; 29/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Federal Liberal government spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS NO DECISION MADE ON USE OF PROCEEDS FROM TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE; 29/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN TELLS LOCAL RADIO STATION PROVINCE WILL CONTINUE WITH LEGAL REFERENCE CASE TO RESTRICT CRUDE OIL TO ITS COAST; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – FOR KMI STILL EXPECT TO MEET OR EXCEED 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER SHARE TARGET; 16/05/2018 – Canada ready to cover Kinder Morgan loss, sees outside interest; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – NOW FORECASTS TO INVEST $2.3 BLN IN GROWTH PROJECTS DURING 2018; 15/04/2018 – CBC Daybreak North: Breaking: John Horgan says after meeting with Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau, the disagreement over the; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet premiers on pipeline strife

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure firm in North America. The company has market cap of $34.94 billion. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinder Morgan Will Soon Become An LNG Exporter – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Adds More Fuel to its Growth Engine – The Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Kinder Morgan Falls After Guidance Update (NYSE:KMI) – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Kinder Morgan Is Covering Dividend Increases – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan: A Bellwether In The Midstream Industry – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.