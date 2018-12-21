Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 4,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,856 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.05M, down from 186,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $716.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $151.03. About 54.99 million shares traded or 37.83% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Apple in Austin, ESPN’s new boss, Brazil’s biggest pop star; 10/05/2018 – The project was touted as Apple’s biggest in Europe, and was expected to create 300 jobs in Ireland; 03/05/2018 – This dispensary on Fifth Avenue in New York City is being called the Apple store for weed; 04/05/2018 – Apple has nurtured partnerships with heritage luxury brands, starting with HermÃ¨s in 2015; 04/05/2018 – Apple Rakes In Profits As It Awaits the Next Big Leap — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, coming April 13th. – ! $AAPL; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO BE BEHIND U.S. MOBILE CARRIER COLLUSION PROBE; 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO; 23/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO APPLE’S ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY COMPANY SHAZAM

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 4.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 33,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.69% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 768,567 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.31 million, down from 802,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.76. About 5.73M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 8.96% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.96% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS)

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Top Performing Energy Sector Stocks Since March Low – Seeking Alpha” on May 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “One Of Cabot’s New Prospects Revealed – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Presents At EnerCom’s 23rd Annual Oil & Gas Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2018. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cabot Will Profit (More) As A Low-Cost Leader – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Oil & Gas: It’s About Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 161 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 427.63 million shares or 5.03% more from 407.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. British Columbia Invest Corp accumulated 0.02% or 99,846 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 1,320 shares or 0% of the stock. 22,885 are owned by Corecommodity Mgmt Lc. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 634,268 shares. 446,020 are owned by Sei Investments Company. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 99,039 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.06% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Peoples Financial Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Amg National Tru State Bank holds 0.05% or 39,461 shares. Brown Advisory has 35,192 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brenham Cap Mgmt LP holds 1.95 million shares. Moreover, Carroll Financial Assoc has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 410 shares. Luminus Management Limited Liability Company has 9.35 million shares. First Interstate National Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Asset Mngmt reported 28,684 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Among 39 analysts covering Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cabot Oil & Gas had 131 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 2 by RBC Capital Markets. On Tuesday, January 30 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 15 by Drexel Hamilton. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, November 20. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 11 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, September 12 with “Buy”. Tudor Pickering downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, April 15 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Tudor Pickering given on Thursday, November 15. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 20 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 266.67% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.12 per share. COG’s profit will be $189.73M for 12.93 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.97 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. 3,408 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares with value of $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, January 24. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 5 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, January 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 12. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 17 by Longbow. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, August 28 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 8 by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 11 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Positive” rating given on Monday, August 17 by Pacific Crest. S&P Research maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, July 21. S&P Research has “Hold” rating and $150 target.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $851.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Inc by 3,930 shares to 145,529 shares, valued at $12.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).