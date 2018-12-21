Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 4.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 6,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.89% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 170,610 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.68M, up from 163,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $83.86. About 813,157 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 27.00% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 28,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,430 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $846,000, down from 67,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 835,647 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 1.86% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold XLNX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 212.96 million shares or 0.88% more from 211.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Llc invested 0.13% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.07% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.04% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). One Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 36,186 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Marathon Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.10 million shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 6,961 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund reported 0.08% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Suffolk Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.95% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 83,051 shares. 158,500 were accumulated by Ardsley Advisory Prns. Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp reported 893,495 shares stake. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Optimum Inv owns 429 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Co owns 207,300 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.00M shares. 88,589 are owned by Westpac Bk Corporation.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $851.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 7,176 shares to 183,475 shares, valued at $40.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,957 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl A.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $4.82 million activity. Shares for $237,615 were sold by Raje Salil. On Wednesday, August 29 Hagopian Catia sold $78,010 worth of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 1,000 shares. Shares for $534,979 were sold by Flores Lorenzo. 1,734 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) shares with value of $133,778 were sold by Onder Emre. Madden William Christopher had sold 1,598 shares worth $103,886.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 insider sales for $578,762 activity. 3,982 shares were sold by Boehm Neil, worth $85,671 on Thursday, September 27. Downing Steven R also sold $384,498 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Thursday, September 27. Starkoff Kathleen bought $20,406 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 34 investors sold GNTX shares while 137 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 213.83 million shares or 3.48% less from 221.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Epoch Invest Prtnrs accumulated 150,759 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 38,154 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.4% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Asset Mgmt stated it has 73,414 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fairfield Bush & Company accumulated 49,972 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Capital Fund Management Sa invested in 295,049 shares. Naples Glob Ltd accumulated 23,340 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 10,715 shares. 2.43M were accumulated by Northern Corp. Vident Inv Advisory Llc invested 0.12% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Birch Hill Invest Ltd Liability has invested 3.07% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Miles Cap Inc owns 0.23% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 13,265 shares. Cardinal Cap reported 29,718 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 117,175 shares.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 9,302 shares to 13,218 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 28,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

