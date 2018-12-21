Cabot-Wellington Llc increased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 82.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc bought 283,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 628,404 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.60M, up from 344,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.86. About 533,754 shares traded or 10.32% up from the average. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 23.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A1 To Cabot, Ar; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Loss/Shr $2.80; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 17/04/2018 – Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Announces European Licensing Agreement with Cabot Corporation; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Cordeiro To Retire And Appoints Erica McLaughlin As Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBT)

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) by 109.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 188,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 360,424 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.34 million, up from 172,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $22.13. About 1.43M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 44.00% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief set to leave company after clashes over disinformation: New York Times, citing; 14/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: NY Times declares Conor Lamb winner in PA special election in huge blow to Trump, GOP…; 09/04/2018 – Adam Longo: Breaking right now, the New York Times is reporting the FBI just raided the offices of President Trump’s lawyer Mic; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and; 06/03/2018 – Gary Cohn Is Resigning From The White House, According To New York Times — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Beginning in 2014, Cambridge Analytica obtained data on 50 million Facebook users via means that deceived both the users and Facebook, the New York Times and London’s Observer reported on Saturday; 06/03/2018 – BREAKING: Gary Cohn resigns – NY Times; 09/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Barack Obama In Advanced Talks With Netflix For Production Deal, Reports `New York Times’; 03/05/2018 – NYT EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – KTLA: Trump Asked Witnesses About Their Interviews With Special Counsel, New York Times Sources Say…

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57 million and $157.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) by 33,670 shares to 768,567 shares, valued at $17.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $4.98 million activity. Cross Nicholas S. sold $1.05M worth of stock or 16,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.35, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold CBT shares while 80 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 50.81 million shares or 1.68% less from 51.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. United Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 5,298 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp owns 0.14% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 188,060 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.01% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Brandywine Glob Inv Management Limited Liability Com owns 157,483 shares. Sg Americas Ltd stated it has 42,023 shares. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Co has 9,663 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 233 shares. Regions Fin Corporation has 7,343 shares. Schwab Charles Investment Inc, California-based fund reported 442,330 shares. 80,928 are held by Susquehanna Grp Llp. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 44,559 shares. 30,781 are owned by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Rhumbline Advisers reported 109,426 shares stake. Liberty Mutual Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 12,310 shares. Parkside Fin National Bank holds 0% or 214 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Cabot (NYSE:CBT), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Cabot had 30 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, December 19. The stock of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, November 2. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 17 report. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy” on Tuesday, August 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by Jefferies. The stock of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 8 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, October 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 10 by BB&T Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, August 12. The stock of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 8 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold NYT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 141.17 million shares or 0.18% more from 140.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 52,871 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 232,452 shares. Atika Capital Management Llc invested in 0.61% or 147,700 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 88,789 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Co accumulated 72,477 shares. California-based Lateef Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 3.36% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 1,040 were accumulated by Fifth Third National Bank. State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). State Bank Of America De reported 517,529 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 100,198 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Qvt Fincl Lp owns 318,272 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 56,452 shares. Slate Path Lp has invested 9.82% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $13.16 million activity. TOBEN DOREEN A also sold $14,010 worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) on Monday, November 5. On Thursday, November 15 Thompson Mark sold $1.04M worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 40,000 shares. $304,823 worth of stock was sold by BENTEN R ANTHONY on Thursday, November 8. $97,226 worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) shares were sold by DENHAM ROBERT E.

Among 7 analysts covering New York Times (NYSE:NYT), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. New York Times had 18 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 6 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 27 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, April 30. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, February 9 by Singular Research. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $18 target in Tuesday, November 6 report. On Monday, June 5 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, July 10 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, October 16, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. On Thursday, February 8 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $851.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,767 shares to 119,957 shares, valued at $18.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Fina (XLF) by 43,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,893 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).