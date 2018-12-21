RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Forms $2.95 Double Top; Siebert Financial (SIEB) Shorts Up By 1.44%

Siebert Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SIEB) had an increase of 1.44% in short interest. SIEB’s SI was 534,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 1.44% from 527,000 shares previously. With 15,500 avg volume, 35 days are for Siebert Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SIEB)’s short sellers to cover SIEB’s short positions. The SI to Siebert Financial Corp’s float is 7.9%. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 46,937 shares traded or 170.75% up from the average. Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) has risen 183.86% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 183.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEB News: 11/04/2018 – DTEK DTEKF.UL SAYS FRANK SIEBERT APPOINTED FINANCE AND STRATEGY DIRECTOR; 28/03/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Revocation of appointment of Dr. Dr. Martin Siebert as member of Management Board; Appointment of Dr. Gunther Weiß; 28/03/2018 – RHON-KLINIKUM REVOCATION OF APPOINTMENT OF SIEBERT AS BD MEMBER; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: NB baseball wins season opener at Siebert; 27/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Lynch era for Irondale baseball starts at Siebert Field; 28/03/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: REVOCATION OF APPOINTMENT OF DR. DR. MARTIN SIEBERT AS MEMBER OF MANAGEMENT BOARD; APPOINTMENT OF DR. GUNTHER WEIß; 20/04/2018 – DJ Siebert Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEB); 05/03/2018 ARADIGM- RECEIVED NASDAQ NOTICE THAT AS OF JOHN SIEBERT APPOINTMENT,NO LONGER IN COMPLIANCE WITH NASDAQ’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR,AUDIT COMMITTEE REQUIREMENTS

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) formed double top with $3.13 target or 6.00% above today’s $2.95 share price. RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) has $84.84 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.95. About 60,769 shares traded. RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) has risen 138.45% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 138.45% the S&P500. Some Historical RIBT News: 16/04/2018 – Global Rice Bran Oil Market 2010-2017 & 2018-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES – MAINTAINING REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $16 MLN FOR FULL-YEAR OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies 1Q Rev $3.55M; 15/03/2018 RiceBran Technologies Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 15/03/2018 – RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES RIBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ RiceBran Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RIBT); 24/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies to Relocate its Corporate Headquarters to the Woodlands in Texas as of May 30, 2018; 08/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 08/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies Backs 2018 Rev $16M; 08/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies Continues to Believe Balance Sheet Is Sufficient to Support Growth Plan for 2018 and Beyond

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company has market cap of $288.95 million. The firm offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or via the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. It has a 38.14 P/E ratio. It also acts as an agent on various transactions for its self-directed retirement accounts, as well as lends clients a portion of the market value of certain securities held in the customerÂ’s account through its clearing agent.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.89, from 3 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 5 investors sold Siebert Financial Corp. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 1.02 million shares or 34.46% more from 759,711 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 1,718 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 243 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 42,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) for 312 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 0% or 14,920 shares. Northern Trust has 0% invested in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) for 94,698 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB). Geode Cap Management Lc reported 53,362 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB). State Street holds 0% or 72,080 shares. Cypress Capital (Wy) reported 21,100 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 14,852 shares or 0% of the stock. Schwab Charles Mngmt reported 0% in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.63 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.37, from 2 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 1 investors sold RiceBran Technologies shares while 7 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 2.82 million shares or 30.70% more from 2.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Ltd stated it has 21,563 shares. Lpl Ltd Llc holds 0% in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) or 35,635 shares. Fmr Ltd has 365 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). First Eagle Invest holds 0% or 91,500 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc accumulated 58,450 shares or 0% of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De accumulated 52 shares or 0% of the stock. Finance Architects holds 0% or 140 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P reported 120,340 shares stake. Thompson Davis Co owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Lc accumulated 594,972 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc holds 0% or 135 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru has 0% invested in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). Cannell Peter B Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT).