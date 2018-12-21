Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased Sina Corp (SINA) stake by 28.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 7,450 shares as Sina Corp (SINA)’s stock declined 3.56%. The Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc holds 18,990 shares with $1.32M value, down from 26,440 last quarter. Sina Corp now has $3.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.13. About 466,625 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 34.60% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.60% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased Republic Services Inc (RSG) stake by 3.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 5,703 shares as Republic Services Inc (RSG)’s stock declined 1.25%. The Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc holds 158,624 shares with $11.53M value, down from 164,327 last quarter. Republic Services Inc now has $23.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $71.76. About 1.38 million shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 13.83% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold SINA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 41.47 million shares or 4.55% less from 43.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 307,280 are held by Walleye Trading Limited Co. Us Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 10,396 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Com has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). 787,662 were accumulated by Alkeon Cap Mngmt Llc. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% or 4,568 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Assetmark Inc owns 307 shares. Advisors Asset Management holds 8,415 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Css Limited Liability Company Il owns 247,918 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% or 13,000 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Northern accumulated 0.01% or 353,534 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 865,495 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 2.17M are owned by Vanguard Grp.

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 15.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SINA’s profit will be $36.45M for 26.53 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.74% negative EPS growth.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) stake by 49,013 shares to 136,629 valued at $5.54 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Tr (SHYG) stake by 167,782 shares and now owns 3.61 million shares. Invesco Actively Managd Etf was raised too.

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SINA Shares Strong Growth on Weibo Ad Gains – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SINA Corp. Revises Net Revenue Guidance – Quick Facts – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “How The Pieces Add Up: XITK Targets $110 – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sina Q3: Portal Losses Partially Offset A Great Quarter And The Medium-Term Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 28, 2018 : RY, TIF, SJM, BURL, WB, SINA, DKS, CHS, ATKR, BITA, JILL, SPWH – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Republic Services had 5 analyst reports since August 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 24. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $78 target in Monday, September 10 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, August 17. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $79 target in Thursday, August 16 report. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RSG shares while 198 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 181.80 million shares or 4.50% less from 190.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Prudential Inc has 0.03% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 10,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 285,373 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 171 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited invested in 3,230 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 1.86M shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 26,620 shares. 41,481 are held by First Citizens Commercial Bank And Trust. Fuller Thaler Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Co invested in 60,175 shares. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 50,621 were reported by British Columbia Invest Management. Patten Patten Tn owns 17,585 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Paloma Management Company accumulated 39,050 shares.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 26.23% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.61 per share. RSG’s profit will be $249.92 million for 23.30 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.10% negative EPS growth.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $17.04 million activity. $108,525 worth of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) was bought by Kirk Jennifer M. Shares for $665,000 were sold by Serianni Charles F. SLAGER DONALD W sold 225,734 shares worth $16.48M.

More news for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were recently published by: Fool.com, which released: “3 Sustainable Companies That Could Benefit From Climate Change – The Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018. Prnewswire.com‘s article titled: “Republic Services, Inc. Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” and published on December 14, 2018 is yet another important article.