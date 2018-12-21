River Road Asset Management Llc increased Ituran Location & Control Ltd. (ITRN) stake by 13.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. River Road Asset Management Llc acquired 46,608 shares as Ituran Location & Control Ltd. (ITRN)’s stock declined 7.67%. The River Road Asset Management Llc holds 400,625 shares with $13.78M value, up from 354,017 last quarter. Ituran Location & Control Ltd. now has $676.74M valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.71. About 119 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 7.93% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend

Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) had a decrease of 4.48% in short interest. TCX’s SI was 2.14M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 4.48% from 2.24M shares previously. With 98,800 avg volume, 22 days are for Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX)’s short sellers to cover TCX’s short positions. The SI to Tucows Inc’s float is 23.87%. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.49. About 24,993 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 0.74% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold Tucows Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 5.58 million shares or 0.80% less from 5.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Loomis Sayles & Lp accumulated 357 shares or 0% of the stock. Architects Inc invested 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 38,466 shares. Invesco holds 20,365 shares. Bluemountain Capital stated it has 2,575 shares. 324 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Goldman Sachs Group, New York-based fund reported 52,581 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 11,300 shares. Marathon Cap Mgmt owns 0.23% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 10,750 shares. Magnetar Fincl Lc reported 4,458 shares. Advisory Ltd Liability Co owns 79 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 25,862 are held by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 7,953 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 selling transactions for $1.32 million activity. Woroch David John also sold $305,670 worth of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) on Thursday, September 13. 7,000 shares were sold by Karp Allen, worth $447,600. Shares for $81,945 were sold by NOSS ELLIOT on Thursday, November 8. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $138,790 was made by Ralls Rawleigh Hazen IV on Monday, September 17. $10,904 worth of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) was bought by Goldstein Michael.

More notable recent Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tucows Reports Continuing Strong Financial Results for Third Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 07, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tucows Announces Timing for Q3 2018 Financial Results News Release and Investment Community Call: Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 5:05 P.M. (ET) – GlobeNewswire” published on October 30, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Tucows Announces $40 Million Stock Buyback Program Nasdaq:TCX – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2018. More interesting news about Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within US Energy, Investors Title, ARC Group Worldwide, Turtle Beach, Tucows, and Nature’s Sunshine Products â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – Nasdaq” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Tucows Inc. Fumbles Q2 Earnings but Keeps Full-Year Targets Intact – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 08, 2018.

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in the United States, Canada, and Germany. The company has market cap of $642.16 million. It operates in two divisions, Network Access Services and Domain Services. It has a 27.26 P/E ratio. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services under the Ting brand, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased Wesbanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) stake by 35,066 shares to 655,936 valued at $29.24M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) stake by 130,473 shares and now owns 283,418 shares. Kraft Heinz Company was reduced too.

More notable recent Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ituran Location declares $0.23 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) CEO Eyal Sheratzky on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Ituran Location and Control Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For November 26, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortune Brands’ (FBHS) Board Okays 10% Hike in Dividend Rate – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.